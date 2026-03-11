Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Release 0.7.0 · uutils/coreutils
- mdterm v1.0.0 - A terminal-based Markdown browser
- The Anatomy of a 500ns Parser: Porting libphonenumber to Rust
- mini-agent: A Rust AI Agent Framework
- ClickHouse meets SeaORM: Arrow-powered data pipeline
- Rustaceans.AI
- Leptodon 1.0.0: UI toolkit for the Leptos WASM framework
- Signing Rust Binaries Shouldn't Require Shell Scripts
Observations/Thoughts
- symbolic derivatives and the rust rewrite of RE# | ian erik varatalu
- The State of Allocators in 2026
- [series] FORTRAN to Rust: part 1
- The Cost of Indirection in Rust
- Why SeaORM over JavaScript client database options?
- Rust is slowly but surely eating PostgreSQL: Deep dive into Neon, ParadeDB, PgDog and more
- What Happens When You Constrain an Event-Driven System to Three Primitives
- My Rust dev setup in 2026
- [audio] Netstack.FM episode 30 — uReq with Martin Algesten
- Weighing up Zngur and CXX for Rust/C++ Interop
Rust Walkthroughs
- ZK snarks for rust developer part 1/8
- Get in Line (Part 2) - Vyukov's Queue and its specializations
- How to stop fighting with coherence and start writing context-generic trait impls
- Rewriting Our Database in Rust
- OpenTelemetry for Rust Developers - The Complete Implementation Guide
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is sentencex, a fast sentence segmentation library.
Thanks to Santhosh Thottingal for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- diesel-guard - REFRESH MATERIALIZED VIEW without CONCURRENTLY
- diesel-guard - ADD CHECK CONSTRAINT without NOT VALID
- diesel-guard - ADD FOREIGN KEY without NOT VALID
- diesel-guard - no lock_timeout/statement_timeout before DDL
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- Rust India Conference 2026 | CFP open until 2026-03-14 | Bangalore, IN | 2026-04-18
- Oxidize Conference | CFP open until 2026-03-23 | Berlin, Germany | 2026-09-14 - 2026-09-16
- EuroRust | CFP open until 2026-04-27 | Barcelona, Spain | 2026-10-14 - 2026-10-17
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
483 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
Library
- constify
Vec::{into, from}_raw_parts{_in|_alloc}
- implement
MaybeDanglingcompiler support
- stabilize
control_flow_ok
Cargo
compile: Turn warning summaries into errors also
fix: Switch from ad-hoc to structured warnings
script: surpress
unused_featureslint for embedded
tests: allow for 'could not' as well as couldn't in test output
- add missing truncate when writing
.cratefiles
- ignore implicit std dependencies in
unused-crate-dependencieslint
- let git decide when to run gc
- split
build-dirlock into dedicated lock
Clippy
- add
manual_pop_iflint
doc_paragraphs_missing_punctuation: Trim picture symbols
- do not materialize snippets when it is not needed to
- fix ICE in
match_same_arms
- fix ICE in
swap_binop()
- fix ICE when using the
min_generic_const_argsincomplete feature
- fix
infinite_loopwrong suggestion inside conditional branches
- fix
redundant_closuresuggests wrongly when local is derefed to callable
- fix
unnecessary_safety_commentfalse positive on code blocks inside inner docs
- fix semicolon-inside-block inside
try_blocks
- optimize
allow_unwrap_typesevaluation to eliminate performance regression
Rust-Analyzer
- do not re-query source roots per crate in analysis-stats
- offer
destructure_struct_bindingon self param
- when going to def on
?on
Resultthat goes through
From, go to the
Fromimpl
- add
has_pendingmethods to
Incoming/
Outgoing/
ReqQueuein
lsp_server
cfg_selectsupports non token-tree tokens
- align
is_rust()with rustc by correcting constructor ABI in next solver
- do not use PostAnalysis TypingMode for IDE method resolution
- file watcher should watch directories recursively
- fix wrong descend range for
add_missing_match_arms
- offer block
.letin ref-expr in match arm
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Almost no regressions this week, while there was a handful of performance improvements caused by the ongoing refactoring of the compiler query system. The largest one was from #153521.
Triage done by @kobzol. Revision range: ddd36bd5..3945997a
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.4%
|[0.4%, 0.5%]
|3
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.6%
|[0.1%, 1.2%]
|8
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.9%
|[-2.5%, -0.1%]
|110
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-0.8%
|[-2.7%, -0.1%]
|77
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.9%
|[-2.5%, 0.5%]
|113
0 Regressions, 6 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 5 of them in rollups 31 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Cargo, Compiler Team (MCPs only), Language Team, Language Reference, Leadership Council or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-03-11 - 2026-04-08 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-03-11 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-12 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-03-17 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-03-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-03-18 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-03-18 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-03-20 | Virtual | Packt Publishing Limited
- 2026-03-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-03-24 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-03-25 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-26 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-04-01 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-04-01 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-04-02 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-04-04 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
Asia
- 2026-03-22 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
Europe
- 2026-03-11 | Amsterdam, NL | Rust Developers Amsterdam Group
- 2026-03-11 | Frankfurt, DE | Rust Rhein-Main
- 2026-03-12 | Bern, CH | Rust Bern
- 2026-03-12 | Geneva, CH | Post Tenebras Lab
- 2026-03-18 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2026-03-19 - 2026-03-20 | Warsaw, PL | Rustikon
- 2026-03-23 | Augsburg, DE | Rust Meetup Augsburg
- 2026-03-24 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2026-03-24 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2026-03-24 | Trondheim, NO | Rust Trondheim
- 2026-03-26 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2026-03-27 | Paris, FR | Rust in Paris
- 2026-04-01 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
North America
- 2026-03-12 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2026-03-12 | San Diego, CA, US | San Diego Rust
- 2026-03-14 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-03-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-03-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-03-19 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-03-19 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-03-19 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-03-21 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-03-25 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-03-26 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-04-02 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
Oceania
- 2026-03-12 | Brisbane City, AU | Rust Brisbane
- 2026-03-26 | Melbourne, AU | Rust Melbourne
South America
- 2026-03-21 | São Paulo, BR | Rust São Paulo Meetup
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
Happy "Clippy, you are very helpful" day for those who celebrates!
– Manpacket on functional.cafe
Despite a lamentable lack of suggestions, llogiq is exceedingly pleased with his choice.
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
