Quote of the Week

Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Compendium: Adding eBPF for Kernel-Level Visibility
- Danube Messaging migration from ETCD
- Feedr v0.4.0 - Terminal-based RSS feed reader
- dag_exec: DAG executor for CPU-heavy pipelines
- Supercharge Rust functions with implicit arguments using CGP v0.7.0
- vscreen: AI agents browser
- Ply 1.0: Building apps in Rust shouldn't be this hard
Observations/Thoughts
- Using Rust and Postgres for everything: patterns learned over the years
- Kovan: From Production MVCC Systems to Wait-Free Memory Reclamation
- Never snooze a future
- Rust zero-cost abstractions vs. SIMD
- Nobody ever got fired for using a struct
- Debugging Reproducibility Issues in Rust Software
- Designing Backpressure in a Parallel DAG Executor
- Testing Concurrency Invariants in a Parallel Executor
- [audio] Netstack.FM episode 29 — Hyper With Sean McArthur (Ep 2 Remastered)
Rust Walkthroughs
- Tutorial: let's make a resumable Pi Spigot with SQLite
- Apache Iggy's migration journey to thread-per-core architecture powered by io_uring
- Formal methods for the unsafe side of the Force
- Quantifying the Swiss marriage tax
- Fast Python with Rust: a data-oriented approach
- [video] Rust: compiling to WASM to make a browser-based game using canvas
- [video] Daniel Almeida Interview, Writing a Linux GPU Kernel Driver in Rust
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is office2pdf, a standalone library or binary to generate PDF from OOXML (docx, xlsx, etc.) files.
Thanks to One for the suggestion!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
No Calls for participation were submitted this week.
CFP - Events
- Rust India Conference 2026 | CFP open until 2026-03-14 | Bangalore, IN | 2026-04-18
- Oxidize Conference | CFP open until 2026-03-23 | Berlin, Germany | 2026-09-14 - 2026-09-16
- EuroRust | CFP open until 2026-04-27 | Barcelona, Spain | 2026-10-14 - 2026-10-17
Updates from the Rust Project
414 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- improve the forcing/promotion functions in
DepKindVTable
- codegen: Restore
noundefOn
PassMode::CastArgs In Rust ABI
Library
BTreeMap::mergeoptimized
- make atomic primitives type aliases of
Atomic<T>
- neon fast path for
str::contains
- prepare
NonNullfor pattern types
- re-add
#[inline]to
Eq::assert_fields_are_eq
- stabilize new
RangeToInclusivetype
Cargo
- fix: Inject an edition into scripts
- help: display manpage for nested commands
- host-config: fix panic when cross-compiling with host-config
- toml: show required rust-version in unstable edition error
- improve parent workspace search error msg
Clippy
- fix
cmp_ownedsuggests wrongly on
PathBuf
- fix
explicit_counter_loopfalse positive when the initializer is not integral
- fix
suboptimal_flopsfalse negative on add and sub assign
- handle core panics in all format lints
Rust-Analyzer
- detect E0804 when casting raw ptr-to-dyn adds auto traits
- don't panic on invalid LSP notifications
- fix scrutinee expr indent for
replace_if_let_with_match
- no complete
enumvariant qualifier in pat
- use
ExprIsRead::Yesfor rhs of binary operators
- implement
Span::SpanParentfor proc-macro-srv
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A positive week with a few nice improvements coming from query system cleanups.
Triage done by @panstromek. Revision range: eeb94be7..ddd36bd5
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.3%
|[0.3%, 0.3%]
|1
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.2%
|[0.0%, 0.3%]
|3
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.8%
|[-2.1%, -0.1%]
|141
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-1.1%
|[-6.6%, -0.1%]
|90
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.8%
|[-2.1%, 0.3%]
|142
2 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 4 of them in rollups 30 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Always check
ConstArgHasTypeeven when otherwise ignoring
- Always make tuple elements a coercion site
- deny-by-default & report in deps
uninhabited_static
- Never break between empty parens
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
Language Reference
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Cargo, Language Team, Leadership Council or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
New and Updated RFCs
- No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-03-04 - 2026-04-01 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-03-04 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-03-04 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-03-05 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-05 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-03-07 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2026-03-10 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-03-10 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-03-11 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-12 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-03-17 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-03-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-03-18 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-03-18 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-03-20 | Virtual | Packt Publishing Limited
- 2026-03-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-03-24 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-03-25 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-26 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-04-01 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-04-01 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
Asia
- 2026-03-22 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
Europe
- 2026-03-04 | Barcelona, ES | BcnRust
- 2026-03-04 | Hamburg, DE | Rust Meetup Hamburg
- 2026-03-04 | Köln, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2026-03-04 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2026-03-04 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2026-03-05 | Oslo, NO | Rust Oslo
- 2026-03-11 | Amsterdam, NL | Rust Developers Amsterdam Group
- 2026-03-11 | Frankfurt, DE | Rust Rhein-Main
- 2026-03-12 | Bern, CH | Rust Bern
- 2026-03-12 | Geneva, CH | Post Tenebras Lab
- 2026-03-18 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2026-03-19 - 2026-03-20 | Warsaw, PL | Rustikon
- 2026-03-24 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2026-03-24 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2026-03-27 | Paris, FR | Rust in Paris
- 2026-04-01 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
North America
- 2026-03-04 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-03-05 | Chicago, IL, US | Chicago Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-05 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-03-05 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-03-07 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-12 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2026-03-14 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-03-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-03-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-03-19 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-03-21 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-03-26 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
Oceania
- 2026-03-12 | Brisbane City, AU | Rust Brisbane
- 2026-03-26 | Melbourne, AU | Rust Melbourne
South America
- 2026-03-21 | São Paulo, BR | Rust São Paulo Meetup
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
After all, Rust only became as good as it is by going through a rather drastic transformation. At one point it had a GC and Green Threads, famously. There's no substitute for making it exist and seeing how it does on a real problem.
