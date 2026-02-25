Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Want TWIR in your inbox? Subscribe here.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Foundation
Project/Tooling Updates
- Zed: Split Diffs are Here
- CHERIoT Rust: Status update #0
- SeaORM now supports Arrow & Parquet
- Releasing bincode-next v3.0.0-rc.1
- Introducing Almonds
- SafePilot v0.1: self-hosted AI assistant
- Hitbox 0.2.0: declarative cache orchestration
Observations/Thoughts
- What it means that Ubuntu is using Rust
- Read Locks Are Not Your Friends
- Achieving Zero Bugs: Rust, Specs, and AI Coding
- [video] device-envoy: Making Embedded Fun with Rust—by Carl Kadie
Rust Walkthroughs
- About memory pressure, lock contention, and Data-oriented Design
- Breaking SHA-2: length extension attacks in practice with Rust
- device-envoy: Making Embedded Fun with Rust, Embassy, and Composable Device Abstractions
Research
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is docstr, a macro crate providing a macro to create multiline strings out of doc comments.
Thanks to Nik Revenco for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
No Calls for participation were submitted this week.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- Rust India Conference 2026 | CFP open until 2026-03-14 | Bangalore, IN | 2026-04-18
- Oxidize Conference | CFP open until 2026-03-23 | Berlin, Germany | 2026-09-14 - 2026-09-16
- EuroRust | CFP open until 2026-04-27 | Barcelona, Spain | 2026-10-14 - 2026-10-17
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
450 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- bring back
enum DepKind
- simplify the canonical
enumclone branches to a copy statement
- stabilize
if letguards (
feature(if_let_guard))
Library
- add
try_shrink_toand
try_shrink_to_fitto Vec
- fixed ByteStr not padding within its Display trait when no specific alignment is mentioned
- reflection
TypeId::trait_info_of
- reflection
TypeKind::FnPtr
- just pass
Layoutdirectly to
box_new_uninit
- stabilize
cfg_select!
Cargo
cli: Remove
--lockfile-path
job_queue: Handle Clippy CLI arguments in
fixmessage
- fix parallel locking when
-Zfine-grain-lockingis enabled
Clippy
- add
unnecessary_trailing_commalint
- add new
disallowed_fieldslint
clone_on_ref_ptr: don't add a
&to the receiver if it's a reference
needless_maybe_sized: don't lint in proc-macro-generated code
str_to_string: false positive non-str types
useless_conversion: also fire inside compiler desugarings
- add
allow-unwrap-typesconfiguration for
unwrap_usedand
expect_used
- add brackets around unsafe or labeled block used in
else
- allow
deprecated(since = "CURRENT_RUSTC_VERSION")
- do not suggest removing reborrow of a captured upvar
- enhance
collapsible_matchto cover if-elses
- enhance
manual_is_variant_andto cover
filterchaining
is_some
- fix
explicit_counter_loopfalse negative when loop counter starts at non-zero
- fix
join_absolute_pathsto work correctly depending on the platform
- fix
redundant_iter_clonedfalse positive with move closures and coroutines
- fix
unnecessary_min_or_maxfor usize
- fix panic/assert message detection in edition 2015/2018
- handle
Result<T, !>and
ControlFlow<!, T>as
Twrt
#[must_use]
- make
unchecked_time_subtractionto better handle
Durationliterals
- make
unnecessary_foldcommutative
- the path from a type to itself is
Self
Rust-Analyzer
- add partial selection for
generate_getter_or_setter
- offer block let fallback postfix complete
- offer on
is_some_andfor
replace_is_method_with_if_let_method
- fix some TryEnum reference assists
- add handling for cycles in
sizedness_constraint_for_ty()
- better import placement + merging
- complete
.leton block tail prefix expression
- complete derive helpers on empty nameref
- correctly parenthesize inverted condition in
convert_if_to_bool_…
- exclude macro refs in tests when excludeTests is enabled
- fix another case where we forgot to put the type param for
PartialOrdand
PartialEqin builtin derives
- fix predicates of builtin derive traits with two parameters defaulting to
Self
- generate method assist uses enclosing impl block instead of first found
- no complete suggest param in complex pattern
- offer
toggle_macro_delimiterin nested macro
- prevent qualifying parameter names in
add_missing_impl_members
- implement
Span::SpanSoucefor proc-macro-srv
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Overall, a bit more noise than usual this week, but mostly a slight improvement with several low-level optimizations at MIR and LLVM IR building landing. Also less commits landing than usual, mostly due to GitHub CI issues during the week.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 3c9faa0d..eeb94be7
3 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 24 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Gate #![reexport_test_harness_main] properly
- Observe
close(2)errors for
std::fs::{copy, write}
- warn on empty precision
- refactor 'valid for read/write' definition: exclude null
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
- Remove -Csoft-float
- Place-less cg_ssa intrinsics
- Optimize
repr(Rust)enums by omitting tags in more cases involving uninhabited variants.
- Proposal for a dedicated test suite for the parallel frontend
- Promote tier 3 riscv32 ESP-IDF targets to tier 2
- Proposal for Adapt Stack Protector for Rust
Cargo
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Language Reference, Language Team, Leadership Council or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
- Cargo: hints.min-opt-level
- Cargo RFC for min publish age
- Place traits
- RFC: Extend manifest dependencies with used
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-02-25 - 2026-03-25 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-02-25 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-02-25 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-26 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-03-04 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-03-05 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-05 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-03-07 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2026-03-10 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-03-10 | Virtual (London, UK)| Women in Rust
- 2026-03-11 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-12 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-03-17 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-03-18 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-18 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-03-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-03-20 | Virtual | Packt Publishing Limited
- 2026-03-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-03-24 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-03-25 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
Asia
- 2026-03-22 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
Europe
- 2026-02-25 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2026-02-26 | Prague, CZ | Rust Czech Republic
- 2026-02-28 | Stockholm, SE | Stockholm Rust
- 2026-03-04 | Barcelona, ES | BcnRust
- 2026-03-04 | Hamburg, DE | Rust Meetup Hamburg
- 2026-03-04 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2026-03-05 | Oslo, NO | Rust Oslo
- 2026-03-11 | Amsterdam, NL | Rust Developers Amsterdam Group
- 2026-03-12 | Geneva, CH | Post Tenebras Lab
- 2026-03-18 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2026-03-19 - 2026-03-20 | | Rustikon
- 2026-03-24 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
North America
- 2026-02-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-02-25 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2026-02-26 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-02-26 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-02-28 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-05 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-03-07 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-14 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-03-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-03-21 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
Oceania
- 2026-03-26 | Melbourne, VIC, AU | Rust Melbourne
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
This is actually just Rust adding support for C++-style duck-typed templates, and the long and mostly-irrelevant information contained in the ICE message is part of the experience.
Thanks to Kyllingene for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by:
- nellshamrell
- llogiq
- ericseppanen
- extrawurst
- U007D
- mariannegoldin
- bdillo
- opeolluwa
- bnchi
- KannanPalani57
- tzilist
Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation