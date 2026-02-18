Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
- Announcing Rust 1.93.1
- crates.io: an update to the malicious crate notification policy
- This Development-cycle in Cargo: 1.94
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- stochastic-rs: stochastic/quant simulations (and more)
- Banish v1.1.4: rule-based state-machine DSL
- Building Volatility Surfaces in Rust
- diesel-guard v0.6.0: custom checks for Postgres migrations
- Selium WebAssembly Hypervisor is in Alpha
- FerroTunnel: high-performance reverse tunnel
- Compendium: strace like tracer
- Containerized shell sessions with Shell-Cell
- Introducing SurrealDB 3.0 - AI agent memory
- sighook 0.9.0: prepatched hook APIs
Observations/Thoughts
- How Rust and Its Compiler Have Revolutionized Software Engineering and Reliability
- Async/await on the GPU
- The Evolution of Async Rust: From Tokio to High-Level Applications
Rust Walkthroughs
- Introduction to writing RISC-V contracts in Rust on Polkadot
- Shipping My Rust CLI to Windows: Lessons Learned (feat. Windows 98 and APE Bonus)
- Visualizing Persistent Vectors with Rust and WebAssembly
- Recreating PlanetScale's pg_strict in Rust: A Build Log
- [series] Part 5: A Witless Fool, Building an LLM from Scratch in Rust
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is banish, a proc macro to build rule-driven state machines using a declarative DSL.
Thanks to Logan Flaherty for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
CFP - Events
- Rust India Conference 2026 | CFP open until 2026-03-14 | Bangalore, IN | 2026-04-18
- Oxidize Conference | CFP open until 2026-03-23 | Berlin, Germany | 2026-09-14 - 2026-09-16
Updates from the Rust Project
564 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- handle race when coloring nodes concurrently as both green and red
- implement RFC 3678: Final trait methods
- replace
box_newwith lower-level intrinsics
- shallow resolve ty and const vars to their root vars
- show what lint was overruled
Library
- implement feature
float_exact_integer_constants
- implement
BinaryHeap::from_raw_vec
- implement
carryless_mul
- support ADT types in type info reflection
- optimize indexing slices and strs with inclusive ranges
- stabilize
assert_matches
Cargo
lints: Don't run on-by-default lints when MSRV is too old
lockfile-path: Respect the config in fix, install
script: Load config relative to the script
script: Make the lockfile script-specific independent of build-dir
- changed build script run
outputdir to
stdoutin new build-dir layout
- suggest a
workspace.membersentry even from outside the workspace root
Rustdoc
Clippy
- assume that any external function might return a type alias
- do not lint main function in
must_use_candidates
- extend
iter_kv_mapto cover
flat_mapand
filter_map
- fix
RustcCallbacks::config()in
clippy-driver
Rust-Analyzer
- improve hover too long parameter list
- fix
smol_strcompilation error
- fix complete semicolon in array expression
- fix incorrect Self path expand for
inline_call
- do not resolve proc macros in value ns (as functions), only in macro ns, outside their defining crate
- don't assume
extern fns parameters are patterns
- handle
ref mutbindings in
contains_explicit_ref_binding
- use
ExprIsRead::Yesfor rhs of ordinary assignments
- migrate
covert_tuple_return_typeto
structassist to syntax editor
- migrate
generate_implassist to use AstNodeEdit
- migrate
introduce_named_lifetimeassist to SyntaxEditor
- migrate destructure tuple binding assist to syntaxEditor
- remove mutable edit in place with
edit::AstNodeEditin migrated assist handlers
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Several pull requests introduced (usually very small) regressions across the board this week. On the
other hand, #151380 provided a nice performance win in the inference engine.
I would also like to bring attention to #152375,
which improved the parallel frontend. It is not shown in this report, because we don't yet have
many benchmarks for the parallel frontend, but this PR seemingly improved the
check (wall-time)
performance with multiple frontend threads on several real-world crates by 5-10%!
Triage done by @kobzol. Revision range: 39219ceb..3c9faa0d
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.7%
|[0.2%, 3.1%]
|96
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|1.1%
|[0.0%, 5.7%]
|62
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.4%
|[-0.9%, -0.2%]
|8
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-2.6%
|[-7.0%, -0.0%]
|45
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|0.6%
|[-0.9%, 3.1%]
|104
2 Regressions, 0 Improvements, 9 Mixed; 4 of them in rollups 36 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Inhibit all-absent-variant optimization for all enum reprs that inhibit layout optimization, not just repr(C).
- stabilize
cfg_select!
- ptr::replace: make calls on ZST null ptr not UB
- Never break between empty parens
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
Leadership Council
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Cargo, Language Team, Language Reference, or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-02-18 - 2026-03-18 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-02-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-02-18 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-02-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-02-24 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-02-25 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-26 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-03-04 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-03-05 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-05 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-03-07 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2026-03-10 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-03-10 | Virtual (London, UK)| Women in Rust
- 2026-03-12 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-03-17 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-03-18 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
Asia
- 2026-02-21 | Bangalore, IN | Rust Bangalore
- 2026-02-23 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
Europe
- 2026-02-18 - 2026-02-19 | London, UK | Rust Nation UK
- 2026-02-19 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-02-24 | Bergen, NO | Rust Bergen
- 2026-02-24 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2026-02-25 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2026-02-26 | Prague, CZ | Rust Czech Republic
- 2026-02-28 | Stockholm, SE | Stockholm Rust
- 2026-03-04 | Barcelona, ES | BcnRust
- 2026-03-04 | Hamburg, DE | Rust Meetup Hamburg
- 2026-03-04 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2026-03-12 | Geneva, CH | Post Tenebras Lab
- 2026-03-18 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
North America
- 2026-02-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-02-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-02-19 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-02-21 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-02-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-02-25 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2026-02-26 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-02-26 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-02-28 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-05 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-03-07 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-14 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
Oceania
- 2026-02-24 | Canberra, AU | Rust Canberra
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
Clearly there is such a thing as too much syntactic sugar (as one of my professors put it, "syntactic sugar causes semantic cancer"), but at the same time also clearly some syntactic sugar is worth having.
Thanks to robofinch for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
