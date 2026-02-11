Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Want TWIR in your inbox? Subscribe here.
Updates from Rust Community
Newsletters
- Rust Trends Issue #75: Rust Is Becoming the AI Runtime
- GCC Front-End For Rust - January 2026 Monthly report
Project/Tooling Updates
- Fyrox 1.0.0-rc.2
- Slint 1.15 Released
- The future for Tyr
- Rustbridge v0.9: Building and bundling Rust shared libraries
- Ariel OS v0.3.0: BLE, Sensors, UART, and More!
- CipherStash Proxy 2.1.20 - Postgres Searchable Encryption in pure Rust
Observations/Thoughts
- Linux 7.0 Officially Concluding The Rust Experiment
- Borrowed tuple indexing for HashMap
- What's so great about Rust?
- Deploying Rust to production checklist
- [video] Safe, Fast, and Scalable: Why gRPC-Rust Should Be Your Next RPC Framework
- [video] Anodized: Specs Beyond Types in Rust
- [video] impl Rust: Avro IDL tool in Rust via LLM
- [audio] Netstack.FM episode 26 — Email protocols with Mauro De Gennaro from Stalwart Labs
Rust Walkthroughs
- A future for bitflags
- Hot Reloading in Rust? Subsecond and Dioxus to the rescue!
- Benchmark 2 decimal crates of floating-point vs fixed-point
- Trying to support FreeBSD and Nix for my Rust CLI: Lessons Learned
- [video] Rama @ FOSDEM 2026 — Rethinking network services: Freedom and modularity with Rama
- [video] Implementing TCP Echo Server in Rust
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is zedbar, a crate to read QR codes and a bunch of other barcode formats from images.
Thanks to Brian Donovan for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
No Calls for participation were submitted this week.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- Oxidize Conference | CFP open until 2026-03-23 | Berlin, Germany | 2026-09-14 - 2026-09-16
- RustConf 2026 | Last chance: CFP closes 2026-02-16 | Montreal, Quebec, Canada | 2026-09-08 - 2026-09-11
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
569 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- add
unreachable_cfg_select_predicateslint
- implement MVP for opaque generic const arguments
- provide more context on trait bounds being unmet due to imperfect derive
Library
- add
NonZero::<T>::from_str_radix
- implement
int_from_asciifor
NonZero<T>
- add some conversion trait impls
- align
ArrayWindowstrait impls with
Windows
- implement stdio FD constants
- stabilize
core::hint::cold_path
- stabilize const ControlFlow predicates
- stabilize new inclusive range type and iterator type
- introduce path normalize methods at top of
std::path
Cargo
lints: add
missing_lints_inheritance
lints: add
unused_workspace_package_fieldslint
timings: enable text selection in the charts
- add host.runner for wrapping host build target executions
- fix known hosts parsing
Clippy
- fix
cmp_ownedfalse positive when
to_stringcomes from macro input
- fix: handle false negative for
str_to_string
Rust-Analyzer
- add
expression_types(),
pattern_types(),
binding_types()to
DefWithBody
- implement fine grained client side request cancellation support
- when autoimporting a segment followed by other segments, only consider items that will resolve with the after segments
- fix linking of postcard test
- cover more cases where we need parentheses in
&(impl Trait1 + Trait2)
- fix
set_top_subtree_delimiter_spanusing wrong index for close span
- fix loses associated bounds for
replace_derive_with_manual_impl
- fix not complete
.notin condition
- infer the expected len in
include_bytes!(), to avoid mismatches
- lowering cycle fixes
- stale diagnostics with rust-project.json and rustc JSON
- sync
allow_normalizationto rustc
- truncate display version of commands consistently
- use
display_source_code()in
ReferenceConversion
- migrate getters and setters handler to SyntaxEditor
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
This week we saw quite a few improvements. Largest one comes from adding two targeted
with_capacity calls in #151929.
Another source of multiple improvements is the ongoing migration away from using external files to store diagnostic messages.
Triage done by @panstromek. Revision range: a60d12cb..39219ceb
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|2.0%
|[2.0%, 2.0%]
|1
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.6%
|[0.0%, 2.0%]
|22
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.8%
|[-2.8%, -0.2%]
|179
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-3.1%
|[-31.1%, -0.0%]
|211
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.7%
|[-2.8%, 2.0%]
|180
1 Regression, 6 Improvements, 7 Mixed; 9 of them in rollups 36 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Stabilize
str_as_str
- Tracking Issue for
#![feature(control_flow_ok)]
- Support importing path-segment keyword with renaming
-Znext-solverRemove the forced ambiguity hack from search graph
- Make PinCoerceUnsized require Deref
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
Cargo
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Language Team, Language Reference, Leadership Council, or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-02-11 - 2026-03-11 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-02-11 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-02-11 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-12 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-02-12 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-02-17 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-02-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-02-18 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-02-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-02-24 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-02-25 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-26 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-03-04 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-03-05 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-05 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-03-10 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-03-10 | Virtual (London, UK)| Women in Rust
Asia
- 2026-02-11 | Kuala Lumpur, MY | Rust Malaysia
- 2026-02-21 | Bangalore, IN | Rust Bangalore
- 2026-02-23 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
Europe
- 2026-02-11 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- 2026-02-11 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2026-02-12 | Geneva, CH | Post Tenebras Lab
- 2026-02-18 - 2026-02-19 | London, UK | Rust Nation UK
- 2026-02-19 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-02-24 | Bergen, NO | Rust Bergen
- 2026-02-24 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2026-03-04 | Barcelona, ES | BcnRust
- 2026-03-04 | Hamburg, DE | Rust Meetup Hamburg
- 2026-03-04 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
North America
- 2026-02-11 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-02-12 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2026-02-12 | Portland, OR, US | PDXRust
- 2026-02-12 | San Diego, CA, US | San Diego Rust
- 2026-02-14 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-02-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-02-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-02-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-02-19 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-02-21 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-02-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-02-25 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2026-02-26 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-02-26 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-02-28 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-05 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-03-07 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
Oceania
- 2026-02-11 | Brisbane City, QL, AU | Rust Brisbane
- 2026-02-11 | Sydney, AU | Rust Sydney
- 2026-02-24 | Canberra, AU | Rust Canberra
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
Unpopular opinion: error handling in Rust is actually fantastic. Once you know the right patterns, which regrettably are NOT always obvious 😂
Despite another week with a lamentable lack of suggestions, llogiq is pleased with what he found.
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by:
- nellshamrell
- llogiq
- ericseppanen
- extrawurst
- U007D
- mariannegoldin
- bdillo
- opeolluwa
- bnchi
- KannanPalani57
- tzilist
Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation