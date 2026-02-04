Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

This week's crate is vortex, a linux only io_uring based BitTorrent library and TUI.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker. * **Oxidize Conference | CFP open until 2026-03-23 | Berlin, Germany | 2026-09-14 - 2026-09-16

RustConf 2026 | CFP closes 2026-02-16 | Montreal, Quebec, Canada | 2026-09-08 - 2026-09-11

530 pull requests were merged in the last week

Overall a positive week for instruction counts (~1% improvement on check/debug/opt/doc builds). Cycle counts and memory usage remain broadly unchanged across the week though.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: ebf13cca..a60d12cb

0 Regression, 6 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 33 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Cargo, Language Reference or Leadership Council.

No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.

Rusty Events between 2026-02-04 - 2026-03-04 🦀

In C++, the muscle memory you develop over time is avoidant. You learn not to do certain things. It's a negative memory, not in a pejorative sense, but in the sense that you have to remember what not to do rather than what to do: a list of patterns to avoid, of traps to dodge. And this list keeps growing, because the language doesn't prevent you from falling into the traps, you just have to remember they exist. In Rust, muscle memory is constructive. You learn patterns that are inherently correct. You don't have to remember what to avoid because the compiler won't let you do it. Instead of thinking "I must remember not to leave the door open", you learn to build a door that closes by itself.

– Marco Bollero on dev.to

