Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Foundation
Newsletters
- The Embedded Rustacean Issue #64
- Rust Trends Issue #74: When Meta and Anthropic Choose Rust
- This Month in Rust OSDev: January 2026
Project/Tooling Updates
- Compiling Rust to readable C with Eurydice
- 3DCF/doc2dataset v0.2.0 – embeddable document-compression crate (3DCF encoder + JSONL export helpers) to turn PDFs/markdown/HTML/etc into token-efficient chunks inside your Rust tooling.
- kinded v0.5.0 - proc-macro for generating data-free companion enum
- CGP v0.6.1 Release: Improving Ergonomics and Debugging
- hotpath-rs 0.10 - new release adds an MCP interface for LLMs integration
- s2-lite - An open source, self-hostable server implementation of the S2 durable streams API, backed by object storage.
Observations/Thoughts
- Rust for Network Programming
- [video] Miri: Practical Undefined Behavior Detection for Rust
- [audio] Netstack.FM episode 25 — FOSDEM 2026 special
- [audio] What's New in the Rust 2024 Edition
Rust Walkthroughs
- How we interfaced single-threaded C++ with multi-threaded Rust
- Rust SIMD Benchmark: std::simd vs NEON on Apple M4
- Writing iOS XCTests in Rust
post.explain_builders().build()
- Homebrew and One-Line Installers for My Rust CLI: Lessons Learned
- [series] The Impatient Programmer's Guide to Bevy and Rust: Chapter 7 - Let There Be Enemies
Research
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is vortex, a linux only
io_uring based BitTorrent library and TUI.
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Spindalis - QR factorisation
- Spindalis - Add a function and macro that can expand polynomials
- Goombay-rs - Add Gotoh algorithm
- Goombay-rs - Add Waterman-Smith-Beyer
- Goombay-rs - Add functions to LocalAlignmentModel
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker. * **Oxidize Conference | CFP open until 2026-03-23 | Berlin, Germany | 2026-09-14 - 2026-09-16
- RustConf 2026 | CFP closes 2026-02-16 | Montreal, Quebec, Canada | 2026-09-08 - 2026-09-11
Updates from the Rust Project
530 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
Library
- add
Option::get_or_try_insert_with
- add
shift_{left,right}on slices
- constify
Iterator, take IV
- constify
fmt::from_fn
- fix undefined behavior in
VecDeque::splice
- implement
BinaryHeap::pop_if()
- implement
TryFrom<integer>for bool
- slice/ascii: optimize
eq_ignore_ascii_casewith auto-vectorization
- stabilize
feature(push_mut)
- stabilize
ptr_as_ref_unchecked
- tweak
SlicePartialEqto allow MIR-inlining the
compare_bytescall
Cargo
lints: Add
redundant_homepagelint
lints: Add unused workspace dependency lint
lints: Refine redundant metadata lints
script: Correct style of help message
timings: Only compute
y_tickswhen the
unitsis not empty
- prevent
cargo initin home directory
Rustdoc
Clippy
doc_paragraphs_missing_punctuation: allow some non-punctuated paragraphs
str_split: reduce suggestion diff
- extend
question_markto cover
else if
- fix
unwrap_usedand
expect_usedfalse negative when using fully qualified syntax
- fix
useless_attributefalse positive on
exported_private_dependencieslint attributes
- fix grammar in doc comments in
conf.rs
- fix
allow_attributesfalse negative on attributes with whitespace
duration_suboptimal_units: only
Durationconstructors taking
u64are covered
Rust-Analyzer
- feat: fallback let postfix completions in condition
- feat: implement support for
feature(new_range)
- fix: complete inferred type in static
- fix: do not panic if rust-analyzer fails to spawn the discover command
- fix: fix a panic where an opaque was constrained to an impossible type in method autoderef
- fix: fix diagnostics being leaked when diagnostics panic
- fix: fix macro matching of
metathen
=>or
==
- fix: fix more glob issues
- fix: fix upvar analysis of nested closures
- fix: handle
Self::EnumVariantand
Selfon traits in doclinks
- implement the new homogeneous & heterogeneous try blocks
- make json and postcard protocols explicit, drop generic Codec
- make proc-macro bidirectional calls cancellation safe
- support else-branch for
move_guard
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Overall a positive week for instruction counts (~1% improvement on check/debug/opt/doc builds). Cycle counts and memory usage remain broadly unchanged across the week though.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: ebf13cca..a60d12cb
0 Regression, 6 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 33 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Stabilize
if letguards (
feature(if_let_guard))
- Make operational semantics of pattern matching independent of crate and module
- deprecate
Eq::assert_receiver_is_total_eqand emit FCW on manual impls
- Stabilize Frontmatter
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
- For
nvptx64, drop old CPUs and ISAs - drop support for
target-cpu< SM 7.0 and PTX ISA < 7.0
- Create linker subteam/Working Group
- Extend the
x.pypolicy for
TODOand
FIXMEto other in-tree projects
Language Team
Unsafe Code Guidelines
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Cargo, Language Reference or Leadership Council.
New and Updated RFCs
- No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-02-04 - 2026-03-04 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-02-04 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-02-04 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-02-07 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2026-02-09 | Virtual (Tel Aviv-yafo, IL) | Code Mavens 🦀 - 🐍 - 🐪
- 2026-02-10 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-02-10 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-02-11 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-02-11 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-12 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-02-12 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-02-17 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-02-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-02-18 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-02-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-02-24 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-02-25 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-26 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-03-04 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
Asia
- 2026-02-05 | Seoul, KR | Seoul Rust (Programming Language) Meetup
- 2026-02-11 | Kuala Lumpur, MY | Rust Malaysia
- 2026-02-21 | Bangalore, IN | Rust Bangalore
- 2026-02-23 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
Europe
- 2026-02-04 | Darmstadt, DE | Rust Rhein-Main
- 2026-02-04 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-04 | Köln, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2026-02-04 | München, DE | Rust Munich
- 2026-02-04 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2026-02-05 | Karlsruhe, DE | Rust Hack & Learn Karlsruhe
- 2026-02-11 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- 2026-02-11 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2026-02-12 | Geneva, CH | Post Tenebras Lab
- 2026-02-18 - 2026-02-19 | London, UK | Rust Nation UK
- 2026-02-24 | Bergen, NO | Rust Bergen
- 2026-02-24 | Manchester, GB | Rust Manchester
- 2026-03-04 | Hamburg, DE | Rust Meetup Hamburg
- 2026-03-04 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
North America
- 2026-02-05 | Chicago, IL, US | Chicago Rust Meetup
- 2026-02-05 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-02-05 | Montréal, QC, CA | Rust Montréal
- 2026-02-05 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-02-05 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-02-07 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-02-11 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-02-12 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2026-02-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-02-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-02-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-02-19 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-02-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-02-25 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2026-02-26 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
Oceania
- 2026-02-11 | Brisbane City, QLD, AU | Rust Brisbane
- 2026-02-11 | Sydney, NSW, AU | Rust Sydney
- 2026-02-24 | Canberra, ACT, AU | Rust Canberra
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
In C++, the muscle memory you develop over time is avoidant. You learn not to do certain things. It's a negative memory, not in a pejorative sense, but in the sense that you have to remember what not to do rather than what to do: a list of patterns to avoid, of traps to dodge. And this list keeps growing, because the language doesn't prevent you from falling into the traps, you just have to remember they exist.
In Rust, muscle memory is constructive. You learn patterns that are inherently correct. You don't have to remember what to avoid because the compiler won't let you do it. Instead of thinking "I must remember not to leave the door open", you learn to build a door that closes by itself.
Given an acute lack of suggestions, llogiq is pretty thankful to himself for having found a quote regardless.
