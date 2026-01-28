Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Project/Tooling Updates
- Vetis: A very tiny, very fast HTTP server in Rust
- cai 0.13: User friendly CLI tool for AI tasks
- Nio v0.1.0: Embracing Thread-Per-Core Architecture
- 🦀 Compile-Time Reflection Is Finally Here
- r3bl_tui v0.7.7: modern async TUI lib — readline, md editor, flexbox, SSH-optimized rendering
- r3bl-cmdr v0.0.25: TUI productivity apps - giti (git helper) and edi (beautiful md editor)
- r3bl-build-infra v0.0.1: cargo-rustdoc-fmt — prettier md tables and ref-style links
Observations/Thoughts
- Deep dive into Turso, the "SQLite rewrite in Rust"
- Rust at Scale: An Added Layer of Security for WhatsApp
- Rust vs JavaScript & TypeScript: performance, WebAssembly, and developer experience
- Atomic variables are not only about atomicity
if let guardstabilizing path
- [audio] Netstack.FM episode 24 — WebAssembly and Rust in Practice, A Conversation with Alex Crichton
- [audio] What's New in Rust 1.88 through 1.90 :: Rustacean Station
- [audio] What's New in Rust 1.85 through 1.87 :: Rustacean Station
- [video] AI should write rust and only rust ;)
Rust Walkthroughs
- The complete guide to publishing your first Rust crate to crates.io
- Designing Error Types in Rust Applications
- [series] Part 4: Training Infrastructure, Building an LLM from Scratch in Rust
- Using Oracle db26ai from Rust with the oracle crate (2)
- [series] The Impatient Programmer's Guide to Bevy and Rust: Chapter 6 - Let There Be Particles
- Building a 24MB Offline AI with Rust + Burn
- The Hidden Bottleneck: Blocking in Async Rust
- Replacing Protobuf with Rust to go 5 times faster
- I packaged my Rust CLI to too many places, here's what I learned
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is dynamodb-crud, a type-safe API for working with DynamoDB tables.
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
Cargo
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
CFP - Events
- RustConf 2026 | CFP closes 2026-02-16 | Montreal, Quebec, Canada | 2026-09-08 - 2026-09-11
Updates from the Rust Project
479 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
constblocks as a
moditem
- improve error message for
assert!()macro in functions returning bool
- inline constant localized typeck constraint computation
Library
ptr_aligment_type: add more APIs
- add
simd_splatintrinsic
- avoid pulling in unicode when calling
io::Error::kind
- avoid tearing
dbg!prints
- constify boolean methods
- ensure that the deadline has passed in
sleep_until
- fix
is_asciiperformance regression on AVX-512 CPUs when compiling with -C target-cpu=native
- improve
is_asciiperformance on
x86_64with explicit SSE2 intrinsics
- make
simd_insert_dynand
simd_extract_dynconst
- optimize
vec.extend(slice.to_vec()), take 2
- use
ByteStr's
Displayfor
OsStr
Cargo
- add -Z json-target-spec
- don't check the specific build-std output
- fix build-std lto test to run on other platforms
- fix: show
implicit_minimum_version_reqemitted source once per package
- increase
cache_locktest timeout
- lint: Add
redundant_readmelint
- lints: Add
non_*_case_features
- lints: Add
non_kebab_case_binlint
- lints: Add mutually exclusive
non_{kebab,snake}_case_packages
- lints: Pluralize
non_kebab_case_bins
- rm: Suggest table flags when none are specified
Rustdoc
- add "Skip to main content" link for keyboard navigation in rustdoc
- Make popover menus content scrollable on mobile devices
Clippy
- also ignore cases with comments in
let_and_return
- fix
manual_dangling_ptrfalse positive when pointee type is not
Sized
- fix
test_attr_in_doctestfalse positive on
test_harness
- make
manual_is_variant_andto cover manual
is_none_or
manual_let_else: add trailing comma to
structpatterns ending with
..
- rhs of short-circuit expression doesn't always run
Rust-Analyzer
hir-ty: add method
references_only_ty_errorto detect type errors
- add semicolon for
toggle_macro_delimiter
- correct ungrammar path in patch
default_field_values
- do not mix the order of builtin/regular derives in "Expand macro recursively"
- don't offer
apply_demorganon
if let
- fix not complete 'else' before tuple
- fix incorrect continue for
convert_range_for_to_while
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
This week saw a very nice win from doing overall less work in the compiler (https://github.com/rust-lang/rust/pull/151382). There were a few regressions, but only in artificial stress tests, we are keeping an eye on them.
Triage done by @kobzol. Revision range: 3d087e60..ebf13cca
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.6%
|[0.2%, 1.8%]
|9
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|3.1%
|[0.1%, 19.9%]
|47
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-1.0%
|[-3.1%, -0.2%]
|195
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-1.4%
|[-10.1%, -0.1%]
|157
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-1.0%
|[-3.1%, 1.8%]
|204
2 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 6 Mixed; 6 of them in rollups 42 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Stabilize
core::hint::cold_path
- Tracking Issue for minimal const
ControlFlowmethods (
min_const_control_flow)
- Tracking Issue for
new_range_api(part of RFC 3550)
- Stabilize
assert_matches
- resolve: Report more visibility-related early resolution ambiguities for imports
- Add FCW for derive helper attributes that will conflict with built-in attributes
- Constify
fmt::from_fn
- Feature-gate
mut refpatterns in struct pattern field shorthand
- Tracking Issue for raw-pointer-to-reference conversion methods
- implement
PartialEq<Vec<U>>for [T; N] and &[T; N]
- thread::scope: document how join interacts with TLS destructors
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
- Proposal for a dedicated test suite for the parallel frontend
- Promote tier 3 riscv32 ESP-IDF targets to tier 2
- Proposal for Adapt Stack Protector for Rust
Cargo
Language Reference
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Leadership Council, Language Team or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
New and Updated RFCs
- RFC: Natural Method Disambiguation
- Add
derive(Deref)RFC
- Abi Descriptors
- Cargo mTLS registry authentication
- Let
Optionderive
#[must_use]
- Version-typed cfgs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-01-28 - 2026-02-25 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-01-28 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-01-28 | Virtual (Lima-Perú, PE) | Rust Perú
- 2026-01-29 | Virtual (Amsterdam, NL) | Bevy Game Development
- 2026-01-29 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-01-29 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2026-02-04 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-02-04 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-02-07 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2026-02-09 | Virtual (Tel Aviv-yafo, IL) | Code Mavens 🦀 - 🐍 - 🐪
- 2026-02-10 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-02-10 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-02-11 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-02-11 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-12 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-02-12 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-02-17 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-02-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-02-18 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-02-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-02-24 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-02-25 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
Asia
- 2026-02-05 | Seoul, KR | Seoul Rust (Programming Language) Meetup
- 2026-02-11 | Kuala Lumpur, MY | Rust Malaysia
- 2026-02-21 | Bangalore, IN | Rust Bangalore
- 2026-02-23 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
Europe
- 2026-01-28 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2026-01-28 | Prague, CZ | Rust Prague
- 2026-01-28 | Toulouse, FR | Rust Toulouse
- 2026-01-29 | Ostrava, CZ | MeetUpdate Ostrava
- 2026-01-31 | Stockholm, SE | Stockholm Rust
- 2026-02-04 | Darmstadt, HE, DE | Rust Rhein-Main
- 2026-02-04 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- 2026-02-04 | Köln, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2026-02-04 | München, DE | Rust Munich
- 2026-02-04 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2026-02-05 | Karlsruhe, DE | Rust Hack & Learn Karlsruhe
- 2026-02-11 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- 2026-02-11 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2026-02-12 | Geneva, CH | Post Tenebras Lab
- 2026-02-18 - 2026-02-19 | London, UK | Rust Nation UK
- 2026-02-24 | Bergen, NO | Rust Bergen
North America
- 2026-01-28 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2026-01-29 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-01-29 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-01-31 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-02-03 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-02-05 | Montréal, QC, CA | Rust Montréal
- 2026-02-05 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-02-05 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-02-07 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-02-12 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2026-02-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-02-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-02-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-02-19 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-02-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-02-25 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
Oceania
- 2026-02-11 | Brisbane City, QLD, AU | Rust Brisbane
- 2026-02-11 | Sydney, NSW, AU | Rust Sydney
Jobs
Quote of the Week
Telling a programmer there's already a library to do X is like telling a songwriter there's already a song about love.
– Pete Cordell cited by @blonk on rust-users
