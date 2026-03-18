Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
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Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- loadgen-rs - h2load-compatible HTTP benchmark client written in Rust, supporting HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and HTTP/3 (QUIC)
- Introducing pgtui, a Postgres TUI client
- Avian Physics 0.6
- Vite 8.0 is out!
- Building Rust Procedural Macros Without quote!: Introducing zyn
- bnum v0.14.0: a lot of big improvements!
- ClawShell: Secure the OpenClaw using OS-level primitives
- Giff v1.1.0: A terminal UI for git diffs with interactive rebase support
- mdterm v1.5.0: A terminal-based Markdown browser
- flodl - A Rust-native deep learning framework built on libtorch
- Cot v0.6: Lazy Underneath
Observations/Thoughts
- Summary - Rust Project Perspectives on AI
- How to use storytelling to fit inline assembly into Rust
- Why WebAssembly components
- yes, all longest regex matches in linear time is possible
- Accessing Hardware in Rust
- [audio] Netstack.FM episode 31 — Protocol Shorts: MITM Proxies and Transparent L4 Interception
- [video] Rust-powered SpacetimeDB is 1000x Faster? Founder Explains
Rust Walkthroughs
- Building small and secure Docker images for Rust: scratch vs alpine vs debian
- Patching LMDB: How We Made Meilisearch’s Vector Store 333% Faster
- Creating a DAW in Rust - Playing Audio
- How to Check Code Coverage in Rust
- [video] RustCurious lesson 4: Structs and Resources – Copy vs Clone vs Move
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is grab, a command-line tool to quickly convert CSV to JSON.
Thanks to Gábor Maksa for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- Oxidize Conference | CFP open until 2026-03-23 | Berlin, Germany | 2026-09-14 - 2026-09-16
- EuroRust | CFP open until 2026-04-27 | Barcelona, Spain | 2026-10-14 - 2026-10-17
- NDC Techtown 2026 | CFP open until 2026-05-03 | Kongsberg, Norway | 2026-09-21 - 2026-09-24
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
427 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
Library
- add
Fromimpls for wrapper types
- in
Option::get_or_insert_with(), forget the
Noneinstead of dropping it
- fixed
VecDeque::splice()not filling the buffer correctly when resizing the buffer on start = end range
Cargo
CARGO_TARGET_DIRdoesn't have to be relative
shell: Support OSC 9;4 progress on ptyxis
compile: Stop on denying warnings without --keep-going
- avoid panic for package specs with an empty fragment
- util: exclude from iCloud Drive sync on macOS
Rustdoc
Clippy
- fix
match_same_armsfalse positive with associated consts
- fix:
question_marksuggestion caused error
- refactor implementation of
unnecessary_{option,result}_map_or_else
Rust-Analyzer
- don't trigger GC on slow tests
- SCIP generation should prime caches in parallel
- add naming convention validation for
uniontypes
- handle multi-byte UTF-8 identifiers in
NameGenerator::suggest_name
- infer generic args for trait ref and its assoc type
- remove angle brackets if all lifetime args removed in inline type alias code assist
- replace make usage with SyntaxFactory in few ide-assists utils methods
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Another fairly quiet week, with few changes and overall neutral performance.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 3945997a..5b61449e
1 Regression, 1 Improvement, 2 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 35 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
Rust RFCs
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
Language Reference
Leadership Council
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Cargo, Language Team or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
- Crate deletion allowances
- Avoid linting
unreachable_codeon
todo!()
- Propose the Rust Foundation Maintainer fund
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-03-18 - 2026-04-15 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-03-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-03-18 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-03-18 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-03-20 | Virtual | Packt Publishing Limited
- 2026-03-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-03-24 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-03-25 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-03-26 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-04-01 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-04-01 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-04-02 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-04-04 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2026-04-09 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-04-14 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-04-14 | Virtual (London, GB) | Women in Rust
- 2026-04-15 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
Asia
- 2026-03-19 | Seoul, KR | Seoul Rust (Programming Language) Meetup
- 2026-03-22 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
- 2026-03-28 | Delhi, IN | Rust Delhi
Europe
- 2026-03-18 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2026-03-19 - 2026-03-20 | Warsaw, PL | Rustikon
- 2026-03-23 | Augsburg, DE | Rust Meetup Augsburg
- 2026-03-23 | Amsterdam, NL | Open Source SecurityCon
- 2026-03-24 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2026-03-24 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2026-03-24 | Trondheim, NO | Rust Trondheim
- 2026-03-25 | Dresden, DE | Rust Dresden
- 2026-03-26 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2026-03-27 | Paris, FR | Rust in Paris
- 2026-03-28 | Stockholm, SE | Stockholm Rust
- 2026-04-01 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2026-04-01 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2026-04-02 | London, GB | Rust London User Group
- 2026-04-07 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- 2026-04-09 | Geneva, CH | Rust Meetup Geneva
- 2026-04-09 | Oslo, NO | Rust Oslo
North America
- 2026-03-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-03-19 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-03-19 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-03-19 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-03-19 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-03-21 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-03-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-03-25 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-03-26 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-04-02 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-04-09 | San Diego, CA, US | San Diego Rust
- 2026-04-14 | Charlottesville, VA, US | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
Oceania
- 2026-03-26 | Melbourne, AU | Rust Melbourne
South America
- 2026-03-21 | São Paulo, BR | Rust São Paulo Meetup
- 2026-04-11 | Argentina, AR | Oxidar Org
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
What we collectively build, beyond the code artifacts that the compiler+tools are, is a group of people who come back, who learn, who share their understanding, who align their tastes, who take input from the community, etc etc. Merging an LLM-generated PR feeds only the “we have code that works” part of the Project; it’s not participating in all the other feedback cycles that make the project alive.
– Nadrieril on the Rust Project Perspectives on AI
Despite another week without a suggestion, llogiq is pleased with his choice.
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by:
- nellshamrell
- llogiq
- ericseppanen
- extrawurst
- U007D
- mariannegoldin
- bdillo
- opeolluwa
- bnchi
- KannanPalani57
- tzilist
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