Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Foundation
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Gccrs after libcore
- A new API for interrupt-aware spinlocks
- Announcing Heave 0.1.0: an EAV data model rust library that can persist custom structs onto a SQLite DB with no friction at all!
- GuardianDB 0.10.15 - Introducing: the embedded iroh node
- Linebender in September 2025
- egui 0.33.0 -
egui::Plugin, better kerning, kitdiff viewer
- Making Slint Desktop-Ready
- Avian Physics 0.4
- rustc_codegen_gcc: Progress Report #38
- CGP v0.5.0 Release - Auto dispatchers, extensible datatype improvements, monadic computation, RTN emulation, modular serde, and more
- Diesel-Async 0.7
Observations/Thoughts
- We need (at least) ergonomic, explicit handles
- To panic or not to panic
- Recursive type state in Rust
- Talk about memory safety at ONE Conference
- A Little Rust Trait Limitation
- Effects in Rust (and Koka)
- [video] Oxidize Conference 2025
- [video] Rust 2025: 400K Salaries, AI, Defence & Borrow Checker — Jon Gjengset on Rust & the Future of Coding
- [audio] Netstack.FM Episode 9 – gRPC with Lucio Franco
Rust Walkthroughs
- Building SQLite extensions in Rust
- Axum Backend Series: JWT with Refresh Token
- [series] The Impatient Programmer's Guide to Bevy and Rust: Chapter 1 - Let There Be a Player
- [series] The Impatient Programmer's Guide to Bevy and Rust: Chapter 2 - Let There Be a World
- [video] Building Embedded TUIs with Rust & Ratatui — Tokyo Rust Meetup 2025
- [video] Build with Naz : Eliminate off by one errors with Rust type system design
Research
Miscellaneous
- Rust Maintainers Fund - RustNL
- 🦀 Pack of 50+ Free (CC0 license) Ferris illustrations with different emotions, poses and situations in PNG and SVG 🦀
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is mitsein, a library of non-empty collections.
Thanks to Nik Revenco for the suggestion!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
- No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs, Cargo or Rustup.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Diesel - View Support - Show me your view definitions
- Diesel - Add
#[diagnostic::do_not_recommend]to
impl AsExpression for T: Expression
- Diesel - Improve documentation for Postgres loading modes
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- TokioConf 2026 | CFP closes 2025-12-08 | Portland, Oregon, USA | 2026-04-20
Updates from the Rust Project
420 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- add a new
wasm32-wasip3target to Rust
- Global Variable Naming: evaluate constants lazily
DepNodeColortweaks
- perform InstSimplify before ReferencePropagation
- refactor AddCallGuards in two loops
- split
overlapping_{inherent,trait}_impls
- validate
CopyForDerefand
DerefTempsbetter and remove them from runtime MIR
Library
- move more code to
RawVec::finish_grow
- port the implemention of SIMD intrinsics from Miri to const-eval
- specialize
slice::fillto use memset when possible
- stabilize
NonZero<u*>::div_ceil
Cargo
- Reorganize build-dir layout
- add: Report a missing source error for workspace dependencies
- script: Default bin.name to package.name
- script: Store cargo script lockfiles in build-dir
- tree: Switch from
--depth publicto
--edges public
- allow to rustfix
unused_variableslint
- fix regression that swallowed json diagnostic explanations
Rustdoc
- rustdoc: Don't serialize & deserialize data that doesn't go over the wire
- rustdoc: a small performance improvement: only allocate new string if there are DOS backlines in highlight.rs
Clippy
multiple_inherent_impl: Add config option to target specific scope
zero_repeat_side_effects: don't suggest unnecessary braces around stmts
clone_on_ref_ptr: only name the generic type if possible
collapsible_match: exclude binding modes from
structfield pattern suggestions
zero_repeat_side_effects: don't suggest unsuggestable types
legacy_numeric_constants: add ctxt check for internal macro
manual_unwrap_or: fix false positive edge case
get_unwrap: avoid calling
is_type_diagnostic_itemmultiple times
- add
replace_boxlint
- add lint
unnecessary_option_map_or_else
- check structs and enums for
use_self
- fix
needless_continuefalse positive when match type is not unit or never
- honor
allow/
expectattributes on ADT and
impl Clonenodes
Rust-Analyzer
- add ide-assist: generate blanket trait impl
- add self param completions for trait assoc fn
- build rust-analyzer with
--targetfor install/pgo xtask
- fix .let completion not working for let-chain
- fix closure coerced return type for
add_return_type
- fix empty closure completion analysis
- fix not applicable c-str and byte-str for
raw_string
- fix not applicable on param in let-stmt for
add_explicit_type
- improve parsing error for
staticand
const
- replace
--show-outputtask defaults with
--nocapture
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
This week saw small wins across the board from some microoptimizations of the incremental query
system (#147423). There have also been a couple of
regressions. #142390 introduced regressions of
check
builds across the board. The largest regression (18%) is from an incremental opt build of a secondary
artificial stress test, so we deemed it acceptable.
Triage done by @kobzol.
Revision range: 1a3cdd34..956f47c3
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.7%
|[0.1%, 2.0%]
|65
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.8%
|[0.1%, 18.6%]
|65
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.6%
|[-1.6%, -0.1%]
|119
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-0.4%
|[-1.6%, -0.1%]
|76
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.1%
|[-1.6%, 2.0%]
|184
2 Regressions, 7 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 35 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- iter repeat: panic on last
- Tracking Issue (take 2) for
more_float_constants
- Temporary lifetime extension for blocks
- Document MaybeUninit bit validity
- unused_must_use: Don't warn on
Result<(), Uninhabited>or
ControlFlow<Uninhabited, ()>
- Allow passing
exprmetavariable to
cfg
- Remove current code for embedding command-line args in PDB
-Znext-solverinstantiate predicate binder without recanonicalizing goal
Cargo
Rust RFCs
Leadership Council
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Language Team, Language Reference or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
New and Updated RFCs
- No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2025-10-15 - 2025-11-12 🦀
Virtual
- 2025-10-15 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2025-10-16 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-10-16 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2025-10-18 | Virtual (Gdansk/Kraków/Wroclaw, PL) | Stacja IT Trójmiasto
- 2025-10-19 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-21 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2025-10-21 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2025-10-22 | Virtual (Boulder, CO, US) | Boulder Elixir
- 2025-10-22 | Virtual (Buenos Aires, AR) | [Net-Baires] Comunidad de .NET en Buenos Aires
- 2025-10-23 | Hybrid (Seattle/Bellevue, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-10-23 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2025-10-23 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-10-26 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-28 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-30 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-11-01 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2025-11-02 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-11-05 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2025-11-05 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2025-11-06 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2025-11-06 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-11-09 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-11-11 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-11-11 | Virtual (London, GB) | Women in Rust
Asia
- 2025-10-20 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
Europe
- 2025-10-21 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2025-10-21 | Bergen, NO | Rust Bergen
- 2025-10-21 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2025-10-21 | London, UK | London Rust Project Group
- 2025-10-23 | Edinburgh, UK | Rust and Friends
- 2025-10-24 | Edinburgh, UK | Rust and Friends
- 2025-10-28 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2025-10-29 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2025-10-30 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2025-10-30 | Prague, CZ | Rust Prague
- 2025-11-02 - 2025-11-04 | Florence, IT | Rustlab 2025
- 2025-11-04 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2025-11-05 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-11-05 | Oslo, NO | Rust Oslo
- 2025-11-05 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2025-11-06 | Gdansk, PL | Rust Gdansk
- 2025-11-12 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
North America
- 2025-10-15 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2025-10-16 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2025-10-16 | San Francisco, CA, US | Svix
- 2025-10-21 | San Francisco, CA, US | Vara & Gear
- 2025-10-21 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2025-10-22 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2025-10-23 | Hybrid (Seattle/Bellevue, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-10-23 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2025-10-23 | Spokane, WA, US | Spokane Rust
- 2025-10-25 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2025-10-29 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2025-10-30 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2025-10-30 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2025-11-01 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2025-11-06 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2025-11-08 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
Oceania
- 2025-10-22 | Perth, AU | Rust Perth Meetup Group
- 2025-10-28 | Barton, AU | Canberra Rust User Group
South America
- 2025-10-22 | Montevideo, UY | Rust Meetup Uruguay
- 2025-10-25 | São Paulo, BR | Rust São Paulo Meetup
- 2025-10-30 | Florianopolis, BR | Rust Brasil
Jobs
Quote of the Week
Pointers are quite hard.
– Tim McNamara
And, as the name implies, pointy.
Thanks to llogiq for the self-suggestion!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, U007D, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez, bdillo
