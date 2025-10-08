Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Want TWIR in your inbox? Subscribe here.
Updates from Rust Community
Project/Tooling Updates
- Seaography 2.0: A Powerful and Extensible GraphQL Framework
- Announcing redis-rs 1.0.0 release candidate
- blazesym 0.2 stable release: batteries included address symbolization
- Kernel hackers at Cauldron, 2025 edition
- Progress on defeating lifetime-end pointer zapping
- Upcoming Rust language features for kernel development
- utsuru: "Go Live" on Discord using OBS, FFmpeg, or anything that supports WHIP.
- Aladin Lite - navigate into TBs of astronomical data coming from various space missions
Observations/Thoughts
- The Handle trait
- Variadic generics
- Thoughts on the Word Spec in Rust
- Why We Bet on Rust to Supercharge Feature Store at Agoda
- walrus: ingesting data at memory speeds
- Realtime concurrency primitives
- Why we didn't rewrite our feed handler in Rust
- [audio] Netstack.FM Episode 7 – Rustls with Dirkjan Ochtman
- [audio] Netstack.FM Episode 8 – Fuchsia's Netstack3 with Bruno Dal Bo Silva
Rust Walkthroughs
- Axum Backend Series: Implementing Password Reset
- Axum Backend Series: Email Verification After Registration
- Fun With HyperLogLog and SIMD
- How to automatically Profile Performance of Rust Applications
- Async Rust with Tokio I/O Streams: Backpressure, Concurrency, and Ergonomics
- Preventing Invalid Database Access At Compile Time
- Rust unit testing: test doubles & stubs
- Cancelling async Rust
- Behind the Scenes of Pingoo: Slashing allocations with mimalloc and heapless to build the fastest reverse proxy
- Generic Numeric Computations in Rust
- Let's write a macro in Rust - Part 3
- Rust/C++ Interop Part 5 - Interop in 2025: A Complete Example
Miscellaneous
- [videos] RustConf 2025
- [audio] Prime Video - Alexandru Ene, Principal Engineer
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is tokio-netem, a toolbox of Tokio AsyncRead /AsyncWrite adapters to emulate latency, throttling, slicing, termination, forced shutdown, data injection and data corruption.
Thanks to Viacheslav Biriukov for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
- No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs, Cargo or Rustup.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
RFCs
Rust
Rustup
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
No Calls for participation were submitted this week.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- TokioConf 2026| CFP closes 2025-12-08 | Portland, Oregon, USA | 2026-04-20
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
398 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- add a dummy codegen backend
- don't normalize higher-ranked assumptions if they're not used
- extending
#[rustc_force_inline]to be applicable to inherent methods
- fix the bevy implied bounds hack for the next solver
- Global Value Numbering: support unions
- Global Value Numbering: use a VnIndex in Address projection
- miri: add support for temporal mixing of atomic and non-atomic accesses in GenMC mode
Library
- add
CloneFromCelland
Cell::get_cloned
- add
Path::has_trailing_sepand related methods
- add
mem::conjure_zst
- add fast-path for accessing the current thread id
- implement
Box::take
- implement non-poisoning
Mutex::with_mut,
RwLock::withand
RwLock::with_mut
- hashbrown: recognize and use over sized allocations
Cargo
fix(run): Override arg0 for cargo scripts
fix(timings): compute codegen start time to draw dep lines
fix(toml): Prevent non-script fields in Cargo scripts
- accessing each build script's
OUT_DIR
- add panic=immediate-abort support to Cargo
- consider public dependencies when choosing a version in cargo add (#1…
- convert a multi-part diagnostic to a report
- feat (publish): deprecate
--tokenoption
- fix FileLock path tracking after rename in package operation
- fix
unsafe_op_in_unsafe_fnfor Windows
- fix: remove FIXME comment that's no longer a problem
- lockfile schemas error cleanup
- public in private manifest errors
- recommend
package.rust-versionin the Rust version section of
reference/semver.md
- test: null-terminated path for reserved windows name detection
Rustdoc
Clippy
assertions_on_constants: Suggest using a const block when using a named constant
zero_repeat_side_effects: better identify exprs with side effects
- const eval changes
- do not suggest using a
if letchain if it is not supported
- do not trigger
inefficient_to_stringafter Rust 1.82
- extend
while_let_loopto
loop { let else }
- fix
if_then_some_else_nonefalse positive when return exists in block expr
- fix
let_unit_valuesuggests wrongly for field init shorthand
- fix
mem_replace_with_defaultwrongly unmangled macros
- implement
volatile_compositeslint
Rust-Analyzer
- make rust-analyzer use a dedicated build directory
- deduplicate sort+dedup calls
- log flycheck stdout and stderr to files
- fix missing parentheses for
missing_unsafe
- fix panic when using analysis-stats
- fix erroneous diagnostic
incorrect_generics_lenwhen there are generics on
enumvariant used through type alias
- ignore impl trait safety errors when the trait is unresolved
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Largely a positive week. Big win coming from avoiding unnecessary work for debug log in #147293, and another one for rustdoc from optimized span representation for highlighter #147189. Lots of noisy results otherwise.
Triage done by @panstromek. Revision range: 8d72d3e1..1a3cdd34
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.5%
|[0.2%, 2.0%]
|10
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.4%
|[0.0%, 0.8%]
|50
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-1.3%
|[-5.3%, -0.2%]
|147
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-1.3%
|[-12.7%, -0.1%]
|111
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-1.2%
|[-5.3%, 2.0%]
|157
6 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 6 Mixed; 8 of them in rollups 40 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Uplifts and extends
clippy::needless-maybe-sizedinto rustc
- prefer alias candidates for sizedness + auto trait goals
- implement Extend<{Group, Literal, Punct, Ident}> for TokenStream
Cargo
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Language Team, Language Reference, Leadership Council or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2025-10-08 - 2025-11-05 🦀
Virtual
- 2025-10-08 | Virtual (Boulder, CO, US) | Boulder Elixir
- 2025-10-09 - 2025-10-10 | Hybrid (Paris, FR) | EuroRust
- 2025-10-09 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2025-10-09 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-10-09 | Virtual (San Diego, CA, US) | San Diego Rust
- 2025-10-12 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-14 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-15 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2025-10-16 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-10-16 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2025-10-18 | Virtual (Gdansk, PL) | Stacja IT Trójmiasto
- 2025-10-19 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-21 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2025-10-21 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2025-10-23 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-10-23 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2025-10-23 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-10-26 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-28 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-30 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-11-01 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2025-11-02 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-11-05 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2025-11-05 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
Asia
- 2025-10-08 | Kuala Lumpur, MY | Rust Malaysia
- 2025-10-09 | Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Rust Meetup
- 2025-10-20 | Tel Aviv-yafo, IL | Rust 🦀 TLV
Europe
- 2025-10-08 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- 2025-10-08 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2025-10-08 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2025-10-09 - 2025-10-10 | Hybrid (Paris, FR) | EuroRust
- 2025-10-14 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- 2025-10-21 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2025-10-21 | Bergen, No | Rust Bergen
- 2025-10-21 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2025-10-21 | London, UK | London Rust Project Group
- 2025-10-28 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2025-10-30 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2025-10-30 | Prague, CZ | Rust Prague
- 2025-11-02 - 2025-11-04 | Florence, IT | Rustlab 2025
- 2025-11-04 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2025-11-05 | Oslo, NO | Rust Oslo
- 2025-11-05 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
North America
- 2025-10-08 | Phoenix, AZ, US | Desert Rust
- 2025-10-09 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2025-10-14 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2025-10-15 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2025-10-16 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2025-10-16 | San Francisco, CA, US | Svix
- 2025-10-21 | San Francisco, CA, US | Vara & Gear
- 2025-10-21 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2025-10-22 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2025-10-23 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-10-23 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2025-10-23 | Spokane, WA, US | Spokane Rust
- 2025-10-25 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2025-10-30 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2025-11-01 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
Oceania
- 2025-10-22 | Perth, AU | Rust Perth Meetup Group
- 2025-10-28 | Barton, AU | Canberra Rust User Group
South America
- 2025-10-08 | Buenos Aires, AR | Rust en Español
- 2025-10-25 | São Paulo, BR | Rust São Paulo Meetup
- 2025-10-30 | Florianopolis, BR | Rust Brasil
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
For me personally, the best thing about becoming successful at anything is you gain the ability to lift others up.
– Nell Shamrell-Harrington at RustConf (youtube video link, the rest of the talk is great, too!)
Thanks to llogiq for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, U007D, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez, bdillo
Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation