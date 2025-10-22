Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
- Announcing the New Rust Project Directors
- docs.rs: changed default targets
- Infrastructure Team 2025 Q3 Recap and Q4 Plan
- Renaming the default branch of rust-lang/rust
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- SeaORM 2.0: new entity format and relational capabilities
- Slint 1.14 Released
- Danube Messaging - new topic persistence architecture (Wal + Cloud)
- SierraDB: A Distributed Event Store Built in Rust
- Announcing C2Rust v0.21
ShoveProject Writeup
- ServiceRadar - Open Source Network Management and Observability
- fzf-make v0.65.0 is released! (A command line tool that executes commands using fuzzy finder)
- Diesel Code Audit Report
Observations/Thoughts
- Git considers SHA-256, Rust, LLMs, and more
- DebugFS on Rust
- Python and Rust interoperability
- Controlled Destruction in Rust: Towards Async Drop and Safer Resource Management
- Everybody's so Creative!
- How we organized the Rust Clippy feature freeze
- Generalizing over mutability in Rust
- [audio] Netstack.FM Episode 10 – zerocopy with Joshua Liebow-Feeser
Rust Walkthroughs
- Real-Time Results in a Federated Query Engine
- Axum: Multi-tenancy (with Hexarch) and Abstracting the Repository
- Fixing rust-lang stdarch issues in LLVM - Blog - Tweede golf
- Rust unit testing: spies and dummy test doubles
- Axum Backend Series: Refresh Token Rotation and Reuse Detection
- Vibe Validation with Lean, ChatGPT-5, & Claude 4.5: Nine Rules for Proving (Rust) Algorithms Correct Without Knowing Formal Methods (Part 1)
- A Typed Evaluator in Rust
- Zero Cost Composition and the Power of GATs
- Integration Testing Rust Binary Crates
- [video] Build with Naz : How to speed up Rust compiler for different workflows
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is extend_mut, a library to safely extend the lifetime of an exclusive reference under some constraints.P
Thanks to Oleksandr Babak for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
Cargo * Tracking Issue for cargo-script RFC 3424 * Testing Steps
- No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs or Rustup.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
RFCs
Rust
Rustup
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Diesel - Improve documentation for Postgres loading modes
- Diesel - Add support for currently unsupported postgres json/jsonb functions
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- TokioConf 2026| CFP closes 2025-12-08 | Portland, Oregon, USA | 2026-04-20
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
369 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- add a
!=check to
ChunkedBitSet::union
- bitset cleanups
deduced_param_attrs: check Freeze on monomorphic types
- deny-by-default never type lints
- improve error message for ambiguous numeric types in closure parameters
- remove boxes from AST list elements
TaskDepsimprovements
unused_must_use: Don't warn on
Result<(), Uninhabited>or
ControlFlow<Uninhabited, ()>
- use regular Vec in BitSet
Library
- const
mem::drop
- constify basic Clone impls
- iter repeat: panic on last
- stabilise
rotate_leftand
rotate_rightin
[_]as
const fnitems
- stabilize
rwlock_downgradelibrary feature
Cargo
check: Fix suggested command for bin package
script: Remove name sanitiztion outside what is strictly required
script: Tweak cargo script build-dir / target-dir
Rustdoc
Clippy
empty_enum: don't lint if all variants happen to be
cfg-d out
option_option: split part of diagnostic message into help message
unnecessary_safety_commentSome fixes regarding comments above attributes
- allow
explicit_writein tests
- dereference argument of
manual_div_ceil()if needed
manual_rotate: also recognize non-consts
- overhaul
mutex_{atomic,integer}
Rust-Analyzer
- parser: Don't error on frontmatter
- improve fixture support
- fix invalid RestPat for
convert_tuple_struct_to_named_struct
- fix missing RestPat for
convert_named_struct_to_tuple_struct
- don't make
convert_to_guarded_returnapplicable on
let-else
- fix
signature_helpto proto conversion creating invalid utf16 offsets
- support
breakwith value in completions
- support
elseblocks with
!return type in
convert_to_guarded_return
- support
matchinside
ifin
pull_assignment_up
- migrate more stuff to the next solver
- migrate variance to the next solver and remove lint allows from its stuff
- rip Chalk out of the codebase 🎉
- support underscore suffix parameter hide inlayHints
- use
FileId::MAXfor id assertion in
PathInterner::intern
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Fairly busy week, with lots of mixed results. However, overall we ended with a slight improvement on average.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 956f47c3..4068bafe
2 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 10 Mixed; 5 of them in rollups
39 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Tracking Issue for NEON fp16 intrinsics
- Change
Location<'_>lifetime to
'staticin
Panic[Hook]Info
- Tracking Issue for
substr_rangeand related methods
- repr(transparent): do not consider repr(C) types to be 1-ZST
- Don't require
T: RefUnwindSafefor
vec::IntoIter<T>: UnwindSafe
- Stabilize -Zno-jump-tables into -Cjump-tables=bool
- Tracking issue for alloc_layout_extra
- Add warn-by-default lint for visibility on
const _declarations
- Tracking Issue for
debug_closure_helpers
- fully deprecate the legacy integral modules
- Tracking Issue for
fmt_from_fn
- Make
IoSliceand
IoSliceMutmethods unstably const
- Tracking Issue for
VecDeque::pop_front_if&
VecDeque::pop_back_if
- [disposition: unspecified] [std][BTree] Fix behavior of
::appendto match documentation,
::insert, and
::extend
- Impls and impl items inherit
dead_codelint level of the corresponding traits and trait items
- Document MaybeUninit bit validity
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
- Move unreachable code lint from HIR type check to a proper lint
- Rename
//@ add-core-stubsto
//@ add-minicore
- Move annotation for profiling compiler-generated moves and copies.
- Use
llvm-bitcode-linkeras the default linker for nvptx64-nvidia-cuda
Leadership Council * Delegate GSoC money spending to the t-mentorship team
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Cargo, Language Team, Language Reference or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
- No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2025-10-22 - 2025-11-19 🦀
Virtual
- 2025-10-22 | Virtual (Boulder, CO, US) | Boulder Elixir
- 2025-10-22 | Virtual (Buenos Aires, AR) | [Net-Baires] Comunidad de .NET en Buenos Aires
- 2025-10-23 | Hybrid (Seattle/Bellevue, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-10-23 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2025-10-23 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-10-26 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-28 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-30 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-11-01 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2025-11-02 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-11-05 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2025-11-05 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2025-11-05 | Virtual | Ardan Labs
- 2025-11-06 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2025-11-06 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-11-09 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-11-10 || BetterCode
- 2025-11-11 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-11-11 | Virtual (London, GB) | Women in Rust
- 2025-11-13 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-11-13 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2025-11-16 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-11-18 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2025-11-19 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
Asia
- 2025-11-15 | Bangalore, IN | Rust Bangalore
Europe
- 2025-10-23 | Edinburgh, UK | Rust and Friends
- 2025-10-24 | Edinburgh, UK | Rust and Friends
- 2025-10-28 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2025-10-29 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2025-10-30 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2025-10-30 | Prague, CZ | Rust Prague
- 2025-11-01 | Stockholm, SE | Stockholm Rust
- 2025-11-02 - 2025-11-04 | Florence, IT | Rustlab 2025
- 2025-11-03 | Bern, CH | Guild42
- 2025-11-04 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2025-11-04 | Trondheim, NO | Rust Trondheim
- 2025-11-05 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona | Silicon Girona
- 2025-11-05 | Oslo, NO | Rust Oslo
- 2025-11-05 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2025-11-06 | Gdansk, PL | Rust Gdansk
- 2025-11-12 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2025-11-13 | Geneva, CH | Rust Geneva
- 2025-11-13 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2025-11-18 | Leipzig, SN, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
North America
- 2025-10-22 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2025-10-23 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2025-10-23 | Hybrid (Seattle/Bellevue, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-10-23 | Spokane, WA, US | Spokane Rust
- 2025-10-25 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2025-10-25 | Dallas, TX, US | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-10-28 | Chicago, IL, US | Chicago Rust Meetup
- 2025-10-29 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2025-10-30 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2025-10-30 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2025-11-01 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2025-11-06 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2025-11-08 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2025-11-13 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2025-11-18 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
Oceania
- 2025-10-22 | Perth, AU | Rust Perth Meetup Group
- 2025-10-28 | Barton, AU | Canberra Rust User Group
South America
- 2025-10-22 | Montevideo, UY | Rust Meetup Uruguay
- 2025-10-25 | São Paulo, BR | Rust São Paulo Meetup
- 2025-10-30 | Florianopolis, BR | Rust Brasil
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
There used to be recurring questions about mod vs use in the user forum, until I've added a note to the error message [...] and I think it largely solved the problem
Thanks to Noratrieb for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
