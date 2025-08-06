Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

This week's crate is saphyr, an actively maintained fork of yaml-rust.

Thanks to Félix Saparelli for the suggestion!

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs, Cargo or Rustup.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.

406 pull requests were merged in the last week

Overall positive week, but most of the changes are in very small incremental scenarios.

Triage done by @panstromek. Revision range: e3514bde..07b7dc90

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 0.4% [0.2%, 1.0%] 28 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 0.7% [0.0%, 2.8%] 29 Improvements ✅

(primary) -0.5% [-2.7%, -0.1%] 95 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -0.9% [-9.2%, -0.0%] 62 All ❌✅ (primary) -0.3% [-2.7%, 1.0%] 123

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Cargo, Language Team, Language Reference, Rust RFCs or Unsafe Code Guidelines.

Rusty Events between 2025-08-06 * 2025-09-03 🦀

In addition to rewriting the tools in Rust, a safer language, some little-used features of sudo were not implemented in order to reduce vulnerability surface area. This turned out to be meaningful in July of 2025 when two vulnerabilities (..) were discovered in sudo features not implemented in sudo-rs. In response to one of those, sudo has deprecated and will remove the feature hosting the vulnerability.

– Josh Aas on the prossimo blog

Thanks to llogiq for the suggestion!

