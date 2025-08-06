Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- GCC Front-End For Rust - July 2025 Monthly Report
- Announcing ChaCha12-BLAKE3: Secure, Simple and Fast encryption for any CPU
r3bl_tuiv0.7.3 released
r3bl-cmdrv0.0.21 released
- Rama 0.3.0-alpha.2 — Crypto, ACME, and Better Connection Pools
- Meilisearch 1.16 — multi-modal embeddings and direct migration API
Observations/Thoughts
- How I Make 3D Games
- Injecting Java from native libraries on Android
- You Are The BIOS Now: Building A Hypervisor In Rust With KVM
- Opsqueue: lightweight batch processing queue for heavy loads
- Rust, Python, and TypeScript: the new trifecta
- Vibe coding complex changes in Rust
- The Generativity Pattern in Rust
- The Complexities of Rust Async Streams
- How Rust Helped Me Write Better Code
Rust Walkthroughs
- building a simple hash map
- An Easy Problem Made Hard: Rust & Binary Trees
- Send More Than Device Data Over Bluetooth LE with Rust
- Optimizing Rust Builds with Target Flags
- [video] Build with Naz: Claude code + Rust profiling and perf
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is saphyr, an actively maintained fork of yaml-rust.
Thanks to Félix Saparelli for the suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
- No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs, Cargo or Rustup.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
RFCs
Rust
Rustup
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- rama - support application/octet-stream responses
- rama - add rama-pac: initial implementaiton with PacConnector as the main API support
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
406 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- complete span AST lowering
- expand WF obligations when checking method calls
- optimize region constraints
- perform
check_private_in_publicby module
Library
- add
core::mem::DropGuard
- constify
with_exposed_provenance
- constify some more
Resultfunctions
- mark
slice::swap_with_sliceunstably const
- implement
push_mut
- implement
hash_mapmacro
- implementation:
#[feature(sync_nonpoison)],
#[feature(nonpoison_mutex)]
Rustdoc
- Display total time and compilation time of merged doctests
- Display unsafe attrs with edition 2024
unsafe()wrappers
Clippy
{flat_,}map_identity: recognize (tuple)
structde- and restructuring
- extend
implicit_cloneto handle
to_stringcalls
- fix
iter_on_single_itemsfalse positive on function pointers and let stmts
- fix
min_ident_chars: ignore on trait impl
- fix
search_is_somesuggests wrongly inside macro
- fix not showing deprecated lints
- fix option-if-let-else lint
let_with_type_underscore: don't eat closing paren in
let (i): _ = 0;
- optimize
broken_linksby 99.77%
- optimize some usages of
!!and
--in suggestions
- simplify boolean expression in
manual_assert
- split
possible_missing_elsefrom
suspicious_else_formatting
Rust-Analyzer
- when renaming a parameter to
self, change callers to use method call syntax
- fix gen panics doc template for
debug_assert
- correctly goto
Fromimpl when on
into()even when the call is inside a macro
- do not require all rename definitions to be renameable
- in
generate_mut_trait_impl,don't add a tabstop if the client does not support snippets
- when displaying a projection into a type parameter that has bounds as
impl Trait, collect only the bounds of this projection
- improve settings tree title and descriptions
- reorganize proc-macro-srv more, add
--formatand
--versionargs
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Overall positive week, but most of the changes are in very small incremental scenarios.
Triage done by @panstromek. Revision range: e3514bde..07b7dc90
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.4%
|[0.2%, 1.0%]
|28
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.7%
|[0.0%, 2.8%]
|29
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.5%
|[-2.7%, -0.1%]
|95
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-0.9%
|[-9.2%, -0.0%]
|62
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.3%
|[-2.7%, 1.0%]
|123
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Extract TraitImplHeader in AST/HIR
- implement Sum and Product for Saturating(u*)
- Stabilize as_array_of_cells
- Tracking Issue for
array::repeat
- Tracking Issue for
core::iter::chain
- Tracking Issue for const_exposed_provenance
- [disposition: close] Rename bool::ok_or[_else] to bool::then_ok_or[_else] to avoid confusion with Option::ok_or[_else]
- Add
Defaultimpls for
Pinned
Box,
Rc,
Arc
- impl
PartialEq<{str,String}> for {Path,PathBuf}
- Stabilize
ip_from
- Tracking Issue for {BTreeMap,BTreeSet}::extract_if
- Tracking Issue for const {OsString, PathBuf}::new
- stabilize c-style varargs for system, sysv64, win64, efiapi, aapcs
- Reject relaxed bounds inside associated type bounds (ATB)
- Start reporting future breakage for
ILL_FORMED_ATTRIBUTE_INPUTin dependencies
- Stabilize
sse4aand
tbmtarget features
- Add lint against integer to pointer transmutes
- Stabilize loongarch32 inline asm
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Cargo, Language Team, Language Reference, Rust RFCs or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
- [new] Next-Gen transmute
- [new] RFC: Safety Tags
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2025-08-06 * 2025-09-03 🦀
// TODO change the - to *
Virtual
- 2025-08-06 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2025-08-10 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-08-12 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Second Tuesday
- 2025-08-14 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- August, 2025 SRUG (Seattle Rust User Group) Meetup
- 2025-08-14 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- Rust Hack and Learn
- 2025-08-17 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Rust Readers Discord Discussion: Rust Atomics and Locks
- 2025-08-19 | Virtual (Santa Clara, CA, US) | UCSC Extension Community
- Programming with Rust
- 2025-08-19 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- Mid-month Rustful
- 2025-08-20 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out
- 2025-08-21 | Virtual (Buenos Aires, AR) | Rust en Español
- Agosto de Protocol Buffers!
- 2025-08-21 | Virtual (London, UK) | Conf42: Online Tech Events
- Conf42 Rustlang 2025
- 2025-08-21 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- Rust Nürnberg online
- 2025-08-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Rust Readers Discord Discussion: Rust Atomics and Locks
- 2025-08-26 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Fourth Tuesday
- 2025-08-28 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2025-08-31 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-09-02 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2025-09-02 * 2025-09-05 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | RustConf
- RustConf 2025
- 2025-09-03 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
Asia
- 2025-08-23 | Bangalore, IN | Rust Bangalore
- August 2025 Rustacean meetup
Europe
- 2025-08-06 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- Rust Girona Hack & Learn 08 2025
- 2025-08-06 | Köln, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2025-08-06 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- Alastair Harrison: Version control for the agentic age.
- 2025-08-07 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2025-08-13 | Cambridge, UK | Cambridge Rust Meetup
- Monthly Rust Meetup
- 2025-08-13 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- Reading Rust Meetup
- 2025-08-16 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- Rust Embedded - Workshop #4 @letsboot
- 2025-08-19 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- Hack Night - Robot Edition
- 2025-08-19 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- Topic TBD
- 2025-08-21 | Oslo, NO | Rust Oslo
- Rust Hack'n'Learn at Kampen Bistro
- 2025-08-28 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2025-08-30 | Stockholm, SE | Stockholm Rust
- Ferris' Fika Forum #16
North America
- 2025-08-07 | Montréal, QC, CA | Rust Montréal
- August Monthly Social
- 2025-08-07 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- RUST MEETUP at HACKER DOJO
- 2025-08-07 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- macros!
- 2025-08-08 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- Northeastern Rust Lunch, Aug 8
- 2025-08-12 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2025-08-12 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- Rust Hacking in Person
- 2025-08-14 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- August, 2025 SRUG (Seattle Rust User Group) Meetup
- 2025-08-14 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- Programming a Fighting Robot in Rust with Rex Magana
- 2025-08-14 | Redmond, WA, US | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-08-18 | Denver, CO, US | FOSS Rust Colorado
- FOSS Rust Hack Night
- 2025-08-20 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out
- 2025-08-21 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- Rust on Bare Metal Series 2 : Place Holder
- 2025-08-23 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- Somerville Union Square Rust Lunch, Aug 23
- 2025-08-27 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- Rust Lunch - Fareground
- 2025-08-28 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2025-09-02 * 2025-09-05 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | RustConf
- RustConf 2025
Oceania
- 2025-08-11 | Christchurch, NZ | Christchurch Rust Meetup Group
- Christchurch Rust Meetup
- 2025-08-26 | Barton, AC, AU | Canberra Rust User Group (CRUG)
- August Meetup
- 2025-08-27 * 2025-08-30 | Wellington, NZ | Rust Forge
- Rust Forge
South America
- 2025-08-07 | Montevideo, UY | Rust Meetup Uruguay
- Rust Uruguay meetup de Agosto
- 2025-08-21 | Buenos Aires, AR | Rust en Español
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
In addition to rewriting the tools in Rust, a safer language, some little-used features of sudo were not implemented in order to reduce vulnerability surface area. This turned out to be meaningful in July of 2025 when two vulnerabilities (..) were discovered in sudo features not implemented in sudo-rs. In response to one of those, sudo has deprecated and will remove the feature hosting the vulnerability.
– Josh Aas on the prossimo blog
Thanks to llogiq for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
