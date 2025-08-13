Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is MOMA, a framework for Moving Origin Modular Arithmetic, with applications in number theory, cryptography and bioinformatics.

No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs, Cargo or Rustup.

464 pull requests were merged in the last week

This week saw almost no regressions, while we got some nice wins. One of them was #143684, which updated the LLVM version used by the Rust compiler to 21.

Triage done by @kobzol. Revision range: 07b7dc90..6355cd39

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 0.5% [0.2%, 0.8%] 3 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 0.7% [0.1%, 1.5%] 8 Improvements ✅

(primary) -1.5% [-22.8%, -0.2%] 219 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -2.9% [-18.8%, -0.1%] 256 All ❌✅ (primary) -1.5% [-22.8%, 0.8%] 222

2 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 9 Mixed; 5 of them in rollups 37 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Cargo, Language Team, Language Reference, Unsafe Code Guidelines. or

Rusty Events between 2025-08-13 - 2025-09-10 🦀

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

solid performance and tools to optimize it further: because the easy thing is generally Fast Enough, it's quick to develop features even in a perf-sensitive project

– Alice I Cecile on /r/rust

Despite a lack of suggestions, llogiq is feeling pretty good about his choice.

