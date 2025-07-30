Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Want TWIR in your inbox? Subscribe here.
Updates from Rust Community
Foundation
Project/Tooling Updates
- Embedded DHT Sensor Library
- Rust eBooks Nightly: always up-to-date Rust books in EPUB, AZW3, MOBI, PDF
- git-cliff 2.10.0 is released! (a highly customizable changelog generator)
- Nutype 0.6.2 - supports
derive_unsafeattribute to derive arbitrary third party traits.
Observations/Thoughts
Rust Walkthroughs
- Using ESP32 as a Rust Beginner
- The Signal Protocol Explained #2: Implementing the Double Ratchet Algorithm in Rust
- Vibe coding a Rust MCP proxy in VSCode with GitHub Copilot
- Programming Extensible Data Types in Rust with CGP - Part 4
Miscellaneous
- 100 Exercises to Learn Rust: RustRover Edition
- Stackoverflow Survey: Rust is yet again the most admired programming language
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is qop, a standalone SQL migration tool.
Thanks to Alexander Weber for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
- No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs, Cargo or Rustup.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
RFCs
Rust
Rustup
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
428 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
Library
Cargo
- schema: Expose
IndexPackage, the description of a package within a Registry Index
- allow using Cargo-as-a-library with gix's reqwest backend
- fix:
no-proc-macrois overridden by subsequent edges
- timings: make graphs scalable to user's window
- use
gixfor
cargo package
Rustdoc
Clippy
cast-losslessshould not suggest when casting type is from macro input
- correct help message for
arc_with_non_send_sync
- detect prefixed attributes as duplicated
- fix
empty_structs_with_bracketssuggesting wrongly on generics
- fix
if_then_some_else_nonefalse positive when require type coercion
- fix
ip_constantwhen call wrapped in extra parens
- fix
let_unit_valuesuggesting wrongly for format macros
- fix
match_single_bindingwrongly handling scope
- fix
module_name_repetitionsfalse positive on exported macros
- fix
unused_asyncfalse positive on function with
todo!
unnecessary_map_or: don't add parens if the parent expr…
Rust-Analyzer
- add ide-assist:
generate_impl_traitfor
generate_impl
- change rename self to parameter use
Selftype
- fix
generate_trait_from_implwhitespace after vis
- fix fold doc comment for multiline param list fn
- consider all produced artifacts for proc-macro dylib search
- fix incorrect build script version check
- fix runnables extra env not substituting env vars
- ignore
Destructbounds again
- parse
for<'a> [const]
- use
TempDirfor copied lockfiles
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A week with lots of mixed results, including a few benchmarks that appear to be newly bimodal, which made some of the results look closer to noise than signal. Overall, however, the week ended as a slight improvement.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 3f9f20f7..e3514bde
1 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 9 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 38 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Allow the global allocator to use thread-local storage and std::thread::current()
- Tracking Issue for str::{floor, ceil}_char_boundary
- Check coroutine upvars in dtorck constraint
- Tracking Issue for arithmetic and certain bitwise ops on
AtomicPtr
- Add lint against dangling pointers from local variables
apply_member_constraints: fix placeholder check
- [Remove the
#[no_sanitize]attribute in favor of
#[sanitize(xyz = "on|off")]](https://github.com/rust-lang/rust/pull/142681)
- Port
#[should_panic]to the new attribute parsing infrastructure
- emit
StorageLiveand schedule
StorageDeadfor
let-
else's bindings after matching
- lower pattern bindings in the order they're written and base drop order on primary bindings' order
- Upgrade semicolon_in_expressions_from_macros from warn to deny
- Stabilize const TypeId::of
- Mark all deprecation lints in name resolution as deny-by-default and report-in-deps
- Tracking Issue for arithmetic that panics on overflow (
strict_*operations)
- [rustdoc] Display unsafe attrs with edition 2024
unsafe()wrappers.
Rust RFCs,
- Demote
x86_64-apple-darwinfrom Tier 1 to Tier 2 with host tools
- RFC: enable
derive(From)for single-field structs
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Cargo, Language Team, Language Reference or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2025-07-30 - 2025-08-27 🦀
Virtual
- 2025-07-30 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- Jan Arends: How to turn Spaghetti Code into a Gourmet Architecture
- 2025-07-31 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- Rust Hack and Learn
- 2025-08-02 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- Rust Circle Meetup
- 2025-08-03 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Rust Readers Discord Discussion: Rust Atomics and Locks
- 2025-08-06 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- Indy.rs - with Social Distancing
- 2025-08-10 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Rust Readers Discord Discussion: Rust Atomics and Locks
- 2025-08-12 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Second Tuesday
- 2025-08-14 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- August, 2025 SRUG (Seattle Rust User Group) Meetup
- 2025-08-14 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- Rust Hack and Learn
- 2025-08-17 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Rust Readers Discord Discussion: Rust Atomics and Locks
- 2025-08-19 | Virtual (Santa Clara, CA, US) | UCSC Extension Community
- Programming with Rust
- 2025-08-19 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- Mid-month Rustful
- 2025-08-20 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out
- 2025-08-21 | Virtual (Buenos Aires, AR) | Rust en Español
- Agosto de Protocol Buffers!
- 2025-08-21 | Virtual (London, UK) | Conf42: Online Tech Events
- Conf42 Rustlang 2025
- 2025-08-21 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- Rust Nürnberg online
- 2025-08-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Rust Readers Discord Discussion: Rust Atomics and Locks
- 2025-08-26 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- Fourth Tuesday
- 2025-09-02 - 2025-09-05 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | RustConf
- RustConf 2025
Europe
- 2025-07-30 | Amsterdam, NL | Rust Developers Amsterdam Group
- Rust Meetup @ BlockTech
- 2025-07-31 | Augsburg, DE | Rust Meetup Augsburg
- Rust Meetup #14: Prof. Dr. Claudia Meitinger - Embassy - Möglichkeiten und Herausforderungen im Modul "Interdisciplinary Project"
- 2025-07-31 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- Rust meetup #59
- 2025-08-06 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- Rust Girona Hack & Learn 08 2025
- 2025-08-06 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- Alastair Harrison: Version control for the agentic age.
- 2025-08-13 | Cambridge, UK | Cambridge Rust Meetup
- Monthly Rust Meetup
- 2025-08-13 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- Reading Rust Meetup
- 2025-08-16 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- Rust Embedded - Workshop #4 @letsboot
- 2025-08-19 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- Hack Night - Robot Edition
- 2025-08-19 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- Topic TBD
- 2025-08-21 | Oslo, NO | Rust Oslo
- Rust Hack'n'Learn at Kampen Bistro
North America
- 2025-07-31 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- Rust-Atl
- 2025-07-31 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- Rust in Web3 Developer Group
- 2025-08-01 | Chicago, IL, US | Chicago Rust Meetup
- Rust Lunch - Loop Edition
- 2025-08-02 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- Central Cambridge Rust Lunch, Aug 2
- 2025-08-05 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- Rust NYC: Validating/Optimizing DB Queries w/Types & Rust in Enterprise AI
- 2025-08-07 | Montréal, QC, CA | Rust Montréal
- August Monthly Social
- 2025-08-07 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- RUST MEETUP at HACKER DOJO
- 2025-08-07 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- macros!
- 2025-08-08 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- Northeastern Rust Lunch, Aug 8
- 2025-08-12 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- Rust Hacking in Person
- 2025-08-14 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- August, 2025 SRUG (Seattle Rust User Group) Meetup
- 2025-08-14 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- Programming a Fighting Robot in Rust with Rex Magana
- 2025-08-18 | Denver, CO, US | FOSS Rust Colorado
- FOSS Rust Hack Night
- 2025-08-20 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out
- 2025-08-21 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- Rust on Bare Metal Series 2 : Place Holder
- 2025-08-23 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- Somerville Union Square Rust Lunch, Aug 23
- 2025-08-27 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- Rust Lunch - Fareground
- 2025-09-02 - 2025-09-05 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | RustConf
- RustConf 2025
Oceania
- 2025-08-11 | Christchurch, NZ | Christchurch Rust Meetup Group
- Christchurch Rust Meetup
- 2025-08-26 | Barton, AU | Canberra Rust User Group
- August Meetup
- 2025-08-27 - 2025-08-30 | Wellington, NZ | Rust Forge
- Rust Forge
South America
- 2025-08-07 | Montevideo, UY | Rust Meetup Uruguay
- Rust Uruguay meetup de Agosto
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
The same compute logic runs on all targets, written entirely in regular Rust. No shader or kernel languages are used.
– Christian Legnitto on the rust-gpu blog showing off a demo compiling Rust to all major GPU platforms + web.
Despite a lack of suggestions, llogiq is remarkably pleased with his choice.
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, U007D, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez, bdillo
Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation