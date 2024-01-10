Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Foundation
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Maestro - Introduction
- Polars
- rust-analyzer changelog #215
- argmin 0.9.0 - a Rust crate for numerical optimization
- Continuous benchmarking for rustls
- embedded-hal v1.0 now released!
Observations/Thoughts
- Arrays: index out of bounds error? Not always!
- What I'd like to see for Async Rust in 2024
- Securing the Web: Rustls on track to outperform OpenSSL
- Inception style builds with private GitHub dependencies
- Verifying Rust Zeroize with Assembly...including portable SIMD
- Why stdout is faster than stderr?
- [audio] Rust Audio Programming with Ian Hobson
- [audio] Polars with Ritchie Vink
Rust Walkthroughs
- Getting Started with Tracing in Rust
- Doing First Grade Math in Rust's Type System
- Let's make an information display in rust
Miscellaneous
- 3 ways to handle number overflow or underflow in Rust
- Rocket - multi-counter using cookies
- unwrap, one way to handle errors in Rust
- [video] Top 10 Games from Bevy Jam 4
- [video] you need to build a RUST desktop app!!
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is named-sem, a wrapper library for named semaphores on Linux & Windows.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
- Ockam - refactor to use typed interfaces to implement commands for
kafka services
- Ockam - refactor to use typed interfaces to implement commands for
workers
- Ockam - Validate CBOR structs according to the cddl schema for
nodes/models/transportand
nodes/models/workers
- Hyperswitch - Make cache configuration configurable at runtime
- Hyperswitch - Implement Code cov for local system using makefile
- Hyperswitch - Setup code coverage for local tests & CI
- Hyperswitch - Add domain type for client secret
- Hyperswitch - Have get_required_value to use ValidationError in OptionExt
CFP - Speakers
- No calls for submissions sent this week.
Updates from the Rust Project
446 pull requests were merged in the last week
- promote
riscv32{im|imafc}targets to tier 2
- add
riscv32imafc-esp-espidftier 3 target for the ESP32-P4
- support
reg_addrregister class in s390x inline assembly
- add -Zuse-sync-unwind
macro_rules: Add an expansion-local cache to span marker
macro_rules: Less hacky heuristic for using
ttmetavariable spans
rustc_mir_transform: Enforce
rustc::potential_query_instabilitylint
rustc_mir_transform: Make DestinationPropagation stable for queries
rustc_span: More consistent span combination operations
rustc_span: Optimize syntax context comparisons
- allow coverage tests to ignore test modes, and to enable color in coverage reports
- avoid specialization in the metadata serialization code
- check yield terminator's resume type in borrowck
- coverage:
llvm-covexpects column numbers to be bytes, not code points
- coverage: anonymize line numbers in branch views
- coverage: avoid a query stability hazard in
function_coverage_map
- coverage: hoist some complex code out of the main span refinement loop
- deny defaults for higher-ranked generic parameters
- don't synthesize host effect args inside trait object types
- don't synthesize host effect params for trait associated functions marked const
- enable address sanitizer for MSVC targets using INFERASANLIBS linker flag
- exhaustiveness: statically enforce revealing of opaques
- fix scoping for let chains in match guards
- handle ForeignItem as TAIT scope
- hide foreign
#[doc(hidden)]paths in import suggestions
- impl trait diagnostic tweaks
- imply outlives-bounds on lazy type aliases
- improved support of
collapse_debuginfoattribute for macros
- inline a few utility functions around MIR
- llvm: allow
noundefin codegen tests
- make
derive(Trait)suggestion more accurate
- make
named_asm_labelslint not trigger on unicode and trigger on format args
- make inductive cycles in coherence ambiguous always
- mark myself as back from leave
- migrate memory overlap check from validator to lint
- populate
yieldand
resumetypes in MIR body while body is being initialized
- pretty-print always-const trait predicates correctly
- query
panic!()to useful diagnostic
- recover parentheses in range patterns
- reland optimized-compiler-builtins config
- reorder
check_item_typediagnostics so they occur next to the corresponding
check_well_formeddiagnostics
- replace a number of FxHashMaps/Sets with stable-iteration-order alternatives
- separate immediate and in-memory ScalarPair representation
- set the
in-rust-treefeature for all rust-analyzer{-proc-macro-srv} steps
- skip threading over no-op SetDiscriminant
- stabilize THIR unsafeck
- stop feed vis when cant access for trait item
- support
~constin associated functions in trait impls
- suppress change-tracker warnings in CI containers
- switch from using
//~ERRORannotations with
--error-formatto
error-pattern
- temporarily disable M1 runners on GitHub Actions
- tweak suggestions for bare trait used as a type
- use
resolutions(()).effective_visiblitiesto avoid cycle errors in
report_object_error
- custom mir: make it clear what the return block is
- miri: implement the rounding intrinsics using apfloat rounding
- miri: use jemalloc as global allocator
- miri: only use jemalloc on Linux and macOS
- strip lld-wrapper binaries
- two small bitset optimisations
- codegen-cranelift: restructure x86 signed pack instructions
- make
intrinsics::assumeconst stable
- rewrite
Iterator::positiondefault impl
- make
offset_offield parsing use metavariable which handles any spacing
- mark
vec::IntoIterpointers as
!nonnull
- cargo fix: Call rustc fewer times
- cargo fix: set
OUT_DIRfor all units with build scripts
- cargo cli: add colors to
-Zhelpconsole output
- cargo embedded: Add multiple experimental manifest syntaxes
- cargo embedded: Add prefix-char frontmatter syntax support
- cargo manifest: Provide unused key warnings for lints table
- cargo: deprecate rustc plugin support
- cargo: test: support publish package with a
publicfield
- rustdoc: Fix invalid handling for static method calls in jump to definition feature
- rustdoc ui: adjust tooltip z-index to be above sidebar
- rustdoc-search: fix inaccurate type descriptions
- rustdoc-search: tighter encoding for f index
- rustdoc: search for tuples and unit by type with
()
- rustfmt: fix
enumvariant doc comments wrapped before
comment_width
- clippy: add
.as_ref()to suggestion to remove
.to_string()
- clippy: extend
map_clonelint to also work on non-explicit closures
- clippy: extend
unconditional_recursionlint to check for
Defaulttrait implementation
- clippy: do not suggest
[T; n]instead of
vec![T; n]if
Tis not
Copy
- clippy: do not suggest
bool::then()and
bool::then_somein
constcontexts
- clippy: don't change eagerness for
structliteral syntax with significant drop
- clippy: don't emit
struct_field_nameslint if all fields are booleans and don't start with the type's name
- clippy: don't lint
let_unit_valuewhen
()is explicit
- clippy: don't look for safety comments in doc tests
- clippy: fix false positive
unconditional_recursion
- clippy: don't escape
"in
'"'
- clippy: fix ICE in
iter_filter_is_some/
iter_filter_is_ok
- clippy: allow 3-digit-grouped binary in
non_octal_unix_permissions
- clippy: fix: metadata-collector lists wrong affected lints
- clippy:
identity_op: correctly suggest a deference for coerced references
- clippy: handle "calls" inside the closure as well in
map_clonelint
- clippy: improve
cast_sign_lossto skip warning on always positive expressions
- clippy: lint nested binary operations and handle field projections in
eager_transmute
- clippy: new lint:
option_as_ref_cloned
- rust-analyzer: completion: make the expected type a tad smarter with
Fns
- rust-analyzer: builtin derives are hygienic
- rust-analyzer: don't trim trailing whitespace from doc comments
- rust-analyzer: IDE features for primitive tuple fields
- rust-analyzer: add assoc func quickfix for
unresolved_methoddiagnostic
- rust-analyzer: add inlay hint for exclusive ranges
- rust-analyzer: add proc-macro rebuild on save option
- rust-analyzer: add quickfix for
redundant_assoc_itemdiagnostic
- rust-analyzer: add unresolved associated item diagnostic
- rust-analyzer: resolve inherent and implemented associated items in docs
- rust-analyzer:
extract_struct_from_enum_variantassist should resolve Self generic arg
- rust-analyzer: assists panic when trying to edit usage inside macro
- rust-analyzer: correct references from
rust-analyzer.cargo.checkto
rust-analyzer.check
- rust-analyzer: fix focus range being discarded in attributes/derives when upmapping
- rust-analyzer: fix panic on unaligned packed attribute
- rust-analyzer: fix type inference with
IndexMutreturning references
- rust-analyzer: give a userful error when rustc cannot be found in explicit sysroot
- rust-analyzer: make callable fields not complete in method access no parens case
- rust-analyzer: make functions in impl have a container name
- rust-analyzer: no code action
'introduce_named_generic'for impl inside types
- rust-analyzer: notify user that linkedProjects is set when failing to discover projects
- rust-analyzer: pick up new names when the name conflicts in
'introduce_named_generic'
- rust-analyzer: remove completion limit for trait importing method completions
- rust-analyzer: rewrite
code_action generate_delegate_trait
- rust-analyzer: self type replacement in inline-function
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Not a particularly notable week. Large swings aren't spurious but also are driven by changes in high-level behavior (diagnostics going from zero to one emission primarily), which causes a lot more work to happen. This isn't really representative of the underlying rustc performance changing though.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 67b6975..76101ee
4 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 6 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 33 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] RFC: constants in patterns
- [disposition: merge] Add RFC combining Infra and Release teams
- [disposition: merge] RFC: Precise Pre-release
cargo update
- [disposition: postpone] [Draft] RFC: Patch dependencies using unidiff patchfiles
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] error on incorrect implied bounds in wfcheck except for Bevy dependents
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
slice_first_last_chunk
- [disposition: merge] Warn on references casting to bigger memory layout
- [disposition: merge] const-eval interning: get rid of type-driven traversal
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
round_ties_even
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize single-field offset_of
- [disposition: merge] revert stabilization of const_intrinsic_copy
- [disposition: merge] [rustdoc] Allows links in headings
- [disposition: merge] Use version-sorting for all sorting
- [disposition: merge] Deny braced macro invocations in let-else
Language Reference
- No Language Reference RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Unsafe Code Guidelines
- No Unsafe Code Guideline RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
New and Updated RFCs
Call for Testing
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2024-01-10 - 2024-02-07 🦀
Virtual
- 2024-01-11 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2024-01-11 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2024-01-11 | Virtual (San Diego, CA, US) | San Diego Rust
- 2024-01-16 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2024-01-17 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2024-01-21 | Virtual | Rust Maven
- 2024-01-23 | Virtual (Halifax, NS, CA) | Rust Halifax
- 2024-01-24 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | WeAreDevelopers Community
- 2024-01-25 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2024-01-25 | Virtual (Mexico City, DF, MX) | Rust MX
- 2024-01-28 | Virtual (Wrocław, PL) | Stacja IT Wrocław
- 2024-01-30 | Virtual | Bevy Game Development
- 2024-01-30 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust User Group
- 2024-01-30 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2024-02-01 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2024-02-03 | Virtual + In-person (Brussels, BE) | FOSDEM 2024
- 2024-02-03 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle
- 2024-02-07 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2024-02-08 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
Europe
- 2024-01-10 | Cologne, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2024-01-11 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2024-01-11 | Wrocław, PL | Rust Wrocław
- 2024-01-13 | Tampere, FI | Finland Rust-lang Group
- 2024-01-16 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2024-01-17 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- 2024-01-17 | Praha / Prague, CZ | Rust Prague
- 2024-01-17 | Zurich, CH | Rust Zurich
- 2024-01-23 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2024-01-23 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2024-02-01 | Barcelona, ES | BcnRust
- 2024-02-03 | Brussels, BE | FOSDEM '24
North America
- 2024-01-11 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2024-01-14 | Cambridge, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2024-01-16 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2024-01-17 | Chicago, IL, US | Deep Dish Rust
- 2024-01-18 | Seattle, WA, US | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2024-01-22 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2024-01-24 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2024-01-27-28 | Calgary, AB, CA | Rust Calgary
- 2024-01-30 | Cambridge, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2024-02-07 | Brookline, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
Oceania
- 2024-01-16 | Christchurch, NZ | Christchurch Rust Meetup Group
- 2024-02-06 | Perth, WA, AU | Perth Rust Meetup Group
Jobs
Quote of the Week
- Modular
- Very high quality construction compared to its competitors
- If you leave it lying around forget about it, stepping into a project is painful?
– Leonardo Giovanni Scur on mastodon explaining how bevy is like Lego™
