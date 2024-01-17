Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is fish, a friendly interactive shell that used to be written in C++, but was recently rewritten in Rust (though admittedly they'll have to do some work until it hits your distro's repos).

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

418 pull requests were merged in the last week

This week had some small regressions that did not warrant further investigation, several of which were dismissed as being noise/blips in the data. There were also a number of gains. (Don't get exicited about that 20.6% improvement, its an measurement artifact from a temporary blip in the PR that immediately preceded this week's triage.)

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 76101eec..f9c2421a

3 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 55 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

Rusty Events between 2024-01-17 - 2024-02-14 🦀

Congrats to the #Rustlang and #Rust-for-#Linux community: the #LinuxKernel now contains the first useful thing built using Rust!

– Thorsten Leemhuis on FOSStodon

As with the crate of the week, this week saw a total lack of suggestions, so llogiq would like to offer you this piece of good news from the Linux side of things.

