Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

This week's crate is fast_pool, a fast async pool based on the flume channel crate.

Thanks to zhuxiujia for the self-suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

194 pull requests were merged in the last week

Overall, this week had very few regressions and a moderate amount of improvements. The two biggest improvements came in how metadata was being encoded including a change to only store StableCrateId once in DefPathTable which yielded a 0.3% average improvement across 79 different benchmarks.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 1ab783112..67b6975

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 0.7% [0.3%, 1.5%] 8 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 0.8% [0.2%, 1.3%] 23 Improvements ✅

(primary) -0.6% [-2.6%, -0.2%] 121 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -5.2% [-62.5%, -0.2%] 53 All ❌✅ (primary) -0.5% [-2.6%, 1.5%] 129

2 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 1 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups 46 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

No Language Reference RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

No Unsafe Code Guideline RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

Rusty Events between 2024-01-03 - 2024-01-31 🦀

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

Some people don't believe in life after death... Rust doesn't believe in magic after compilation.

– Stephan Sokolow on rust-users

Thanks to Todd Fleming for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation