Quote of the Week

This week's crate is system-deps, a crate that will compile your pkg-config-based dependencies for you.

411 pull requests were merged in the last week

A week mostly dominated by noise, in particular a persistent bimodality in keccak and cranelift-codegen. No significant changes outside of that, a relatively equal mix of regressions and improvements. Most of the bimodality has been removed in the full report as it's just noise.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 74864fa..fdeef3e

3 Regressions, 6 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 60 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

Rusty Events between 2023-04-26 - 2023-05-24 🦀

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

That said, I really like the language. It’s as if someone set out to design a programming language, and just picked all the right answers. Great ecosystem, flawless cross platform, built-in build tools, no “magic”, static binaries, performance-focused, built-in concurrency checks. Maybe these “correct” choices are just laser-targeted at my soul, but in my experience, once you leap over the initial hurdles, it all just works™️, without much fanfare.

– John Austin on his blog

Thanks to Ivan Tham for the suggestion!

