Quote of the Week

This week's crate is script-macro, an experimental way of writing simple proc-macros inline.

Thanks you to Markus Unterwaditzer for the self-suggestion!

390 pull requests were merged in the last week

This week the good outweighed the bad. In particular, we had three different PRs that made improvements to a wide range of benchmarks. Special call out to PR #111026, which yielded 3% to 8% improvement for incremental compile times on a large set of benchmarks, by avoiding unnecessary caching in the type checker.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: fdeef3ed..a368898d

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

[major change accepted] Integrate Enzyme into nightly rustc

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

Rusty Events between 2023-05-03 - 2023-05-31 🦀

Since it hasn't been said before, there is an important distinction that needs to be addressed. For anyone who has been doing embedded work for any length of time and hasn't yet been exposed to Rust, the only thing that can really be said is that the language is entirely unlike everything you've experienced before. There is just nothing comparable, and the only way to rationalize questions like why use Rust at all is to put some honest effort into learning and using it. Hearing things like "it's a bit like C++ except it's memory safe and thread safe, and it's actually practical to build kernels with it" will not sound convincing. You have to see it to believe it. It's as if you've spent an entire career writing assembly, and one day you hear something or other about a brand-new programming language claiming to be a "portable assembler" called C. It sounds too good to be true. And then the years pass, and all of the mystery and disbelief gives way to obviousness and precision engineering. That's sort of how it is when going from C to Rust.

– Jay Oster

Thanks to Michael Bryan for the suggestion!

