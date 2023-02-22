Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is Darkbird, a high-concurrency real-time in-memory database.

396 pull requests were merged in the last week

Overall a fairly positive week, with few noise-related regressions or improvements and many benchmarks showing significant improvements. The one large regression is limited to documentation builds and has at least a partial fix already planned.

Other wins this week include an average improvement of around 1% in maximum memory usage of optimized builds, and a 2% average reduction in compiled binary sizes. These are fairly significant wins for these metrics.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 9bb6e60..3fee48c1

3 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 45 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

Rusty Events between 2023-02-22 - 2023-03-22 🦀

It’s enjoyable to write Rust, which is maybe kind of weird to say, but it’s just the language is fantastic. It’s fun. You feel like a magician, and that never happens in other languages.

– Parker Timmerman cited in a TechnologyReview article

Thanks to robin for the suggestion!

