Quote of the Week

This week's crate is goku, a HTTP load tester.

381 pull requests were merged in the last week

Some noisy benchmarks impeded performance review this week. There was a notable improvement to a broad range of primary benchmarks, first from PR #108440, which revised the encodable proc macro to handle the discriminant separately from its fields, and second from PR #108375, which inlined a number of methods that had only a single caller. Both of these PR's were authored by the same contributor; many thanks Zoxc!

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 3fee48c1..31f858d9

5 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 6 Mixed; 6 of them in rollups 39 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

Rusty Events between 2023-03-01 - 2023-03-29 🦀

You've probably come across unsafe. So "unsafe" is a keyword that sort of unlocks super powers and segfaults.

– Arthur Cohen during FOSDEM '23

