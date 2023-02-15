Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is bkmr, a fast CLI bookmark manager and launcher.

387 pull requests were merged in the last week

Overall a good week for performance with 77 real world crates benchmarks showing an average of nearly 1% performance improvement. Unfortunately, the largest regressions are not yet fully understood and require additional investigation. Of particular interest were some large improvements in doc builds due to storing additional metadata. However, this change might cause some crates to compile slightly slower in incremental check builds, but this is still being investigated.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: e4dd9edb..9bb6e60

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 1.4% [0.4%, 11.0%] 13 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 0.8% [0.2%, 1.6%] 4 Improvements ✅

(primary) -1.4% [-7.9%, -0.3%] 64 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -2.1% [-5.6%, -0.3%] 73 All ❌✅ (primary) -0.9% [-7.9%, 11.0%] 77

3 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 9 Mixed; 4 of them in rollups 46 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

Rusty Events between 2023-02-15 - 2023-03-15 🦀

All the pro C/C++ arguments seem to come down to "Good drivers don’t need seat belts because they don’t get in accidents"

– otwkme on /r/rust

