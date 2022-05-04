Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Updates from Rust Community

Foundation

Project/Tooling Updates

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Research

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is shuttle, a rustic declarative deployment solution for and at your service.

Thanks to Nodar Daneliya for the self-suggestion!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Updates from the Rust Project

343 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Performance overall improved in the last week, but some of this is due to fixing regressions from prior weeks. This week also brings an average of 4% improvement in memory usage across all profiles due to #95171 bumping the LLVM/clang used on x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu to compile C and C++ code linked into rustc.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 1c988cfa..468492

Summary: | | Regressions 😿

(primary) | Regressions 😿

(secondary) | Improvements 🎉

(primary) | Improvements 🎉

(secondary) | All 😿 🎉

(primary) | |:----------:|:------------------------------:|:--------------------------------:|:-------------------------------:|:---------------------------------:|:------------------------:| | count | 13 | 1 | 78 | 29 | 91 | | mean | 0.8% | 0.3% | -0.9% | -0.8% | -0.7% | | max | 1.5% | 0.3% | -2.7% | -2.1% | -2.7% |

4 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 1 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups

52 artifact comparisons made in total

See the full report for more.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-05-04 - 2022-06-01 🦀

Virtual

North America

Europe

Rust Jobs

Element

Meilisearch

Aembit

PropelAuth

ANIXE

Stockly

Parity

Kraken

Rust Foundation

Tempus Ex

Quote of the Week

"Ah but logic errors can happen with all languages" yes and I'm sure trains occasionally run into trees as well, but cars are way more likely to. 🙃

– amos on twitter

Thanks to Jacques “erelde” Rimbault for the suggestion!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation