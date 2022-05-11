Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Updates from Rust Community

Official

Newsletters

Project/Tooling Updates

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Research

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is enum_dispatch, a proc-macro-attribute to replace dynamic dispatch with enum dispatch to gain performance.

Thanks to David Mason for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Updates from the Rust Project

377 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A good week: Several performance improvements, many around macro expansion. Only one regression of note, and that PR author opened an issue to follow up on it.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 468492c2..c51871c4

Summary:

Regressions 😿

(primary) Regressions 😿

(secondary) Improvements 🎉

(primary) Improvements 🎉

(secondary) All 😿 🎉

(primary) count 11 37 117 65 128 mean 0.7% 0.7% -1.2% -1.6% -1.1% max 1.5% 1.9% -6.5% -5.2% -6.5%

2 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 1 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 59 artifact comparisons made in total

See the full report for more.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-05-11 - 2022-06-08 🦀

Virtual

North America

Europe

Oceania

Rust Jobs

Element

NXLog

Quickwit

Timescale

Enso

Estuary

Stockly

Kraken

Tempus Ex

Quote of the Week

At Cloudflare we have big Rust projects/teams and onboard new developers regularly. There is a learning curve. Rust is rigid and unforgiving, and noobs need assistance when the compiler says “no” (although error messages and Clippy do a good job for common mistakes). However, the big upside is that noobs can contribute safely to Rust projects. Rust limits severity of the damage an inexperienced programmer can cause. Once they manage to get the code to compile, it already has lots of correctness guarantees. “Bad” Rust code may just clone more than strictly necessary, or write 10 lines of code for something that has a helper method in the stdlib, but it won’t corrupt memory or blindly run the happy path without checking for errors. Rust prefers to be locally explicit, so it’s also easy to review.

– Kornel.Lesiński on lobste.rs

