Updates from Rust Community

Official

Project/Tooling Updates

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Research

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is czkawka, a GTK-based duplicate finder.

Despite a lack of nominations, llogiq is pleased with his pick.

Call for Participation

Updates from the Rust Project

278 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

This was, in general, a positive week for compiler performance. There were many concentrated efforts on improving rustdoc performance with a lot of real world crates showing ~4-7% improvements in full build times. Additionally, there was further improvement to macro_rules! performance with many real world crates improving performance by as much as 18% in full builds! On the other hand, the regressions were mostly minor and largely relegated to secondary benchmarks.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 4ca19e0..1c988cf

4 Regressions, 6 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 45 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-04-27 - 2022-05-25 🦀

Virtual

North America

Europe

Rust Jobs

Element

Bytewax

Cambrian Works

HashCloak

NXLog

Zcash Foundation

RDX Works

KidsLoop

Stockly

Enso

Kraken

Quote of the Week

This is the most fundamental philosophy of both the Rust language and the Rust project: we don't think it's sufficient to build robust systems by only including people who don't make mistakes; we think it's better to provide tooling and process to catch and prevent mistakes.

– Jane Lusby on the inside Rust blog

