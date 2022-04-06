Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Updates from Rust Community

Official

Foundation

Newsletters

Project/Tooling Updates

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is bet, a library of binary expression trees.

Thanks to Denys Séguret for the self-suggestion.

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

Updates from the Rust Project

311 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A somewhat quiet week with only a few improvements and regressions, but with improvements ever so slightly edging out regressions. The biggest regression was in a rollup which makes investigation difficult though it looks like its in trait resolution which impacts crates that do a lot of that such as diesel. The biggest improvement comes from work done by the performance team (more specifically @nnethercote) to improve macro_rules parsing which can lead to sizeable performance gains for crates using the "token munching" pattern in macro_rules .

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 3e75146..949b98c

2 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 1 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 37 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-04-06 - 2022-05-04 🦀

Virtual

Europe

North America

Oceania

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

KidsLoop

Amazon

NXLog

Timescale

Kollider

Stockly

Kraken

Tempus Ex

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

I've seen similar sentiments echoed before, elsewhere. The point it's making is the same one that's argued whenever people say you should learn LISP because it'll make you a better programmer. There's no such thing as a perfectly intuitive programming language because algorithmic thinking isn't something that comes to us intuitively. That's why the first language is always the hardest. It's helpful and mind-expanding to learn new paradigms and force yourself out of old cognitive ruts. Thus, from an "improving your ability to solve problems and function as a programmer" perspective, what makes Rust difficult is valuable because it's forcing you to learn to think about problems in new ways. That's the distinction between necessary complexity and complexity due to ill-considered design. (Similar to how, in video games, there's a difference between genuine difficulty and difficulty caused by something like a crappy control scheme.)

– Stephan Sokolow on rust-users (in our quotes thread!)

Thanks to Christopher Durham for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation