Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Updates from Rust Community

Foundation

Project/Tooling Updates

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is lapce, a lightning-fast powerful code editor written in Rust.

llogiq is pretty pleased with his choice.

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

Updates from the Rust Project

278 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A mixed week: some minor regressions, but things overall improved for instruction counts.

Max RSS has gone up slightly over the past month, on the order of 0.5% regression according to benchmark summary. pnkfelix is following up on that with rustc-perf team on zulip

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 3ea44938..3e751467

4 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 63 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-03-30 - 2022-04-27 🦀

Virtual

Europe

North America

Oceania

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

PlayStation Global

harrison.ai

Parity

Enso

Nuclia

Stockly

Quickwit

Tempus Ex

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

All that to say that Rust does precisely this great job at decoupling some of these notions that have been, historically, quite tangled for a while; and for those used to that environment with everything muddied, it can be a bit hard to take a step back and rethink these distinctions that Rust makes.

– Daniel H-M on rust-users

Thanks to H2CO3 for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation