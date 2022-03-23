Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Foundation
Project/Tooling Updates
- Rust-Analyzer Changelog #121
- Rust superpowered DHCP cli with Rhai scripts
- Fornjot (Code-CAD in Rust) - Weekly Dev Log - 2022-W11
- A Year of BonsaiDb: A retrospective and looking to the future
- Slint (GUI crate) weekly update
- This week in Fluvio #25: the programmable streaming platform
- Nushell 0.60
- Skytable 0.7.4 is here: authn, entity syntax, fixes and more
- Boa release v0.14
Observations/Thoughts
- Rust is minimalist
- Rustc Reading Club Phase I Retrospective
- Rust's Unsafe Pointer Types Need An Overhaul - Faultlore
- Learning Rust: My 6 Key Moments
- I do understand the * operator in Rust now
- The code is the specification? Introducing cargo spec
- Functional Futures: Live-Coding Rust with Tim McNamara
- Help stabilize hyper in curl
- Do we really need language support for self-references?
- [video] Runtime-agnostic async crates by Zeeshan Ali
- [video] Tauri Foundations by Daniel Thompson-Yvetot
- [audio] id3 with Roel
Rust Walkthroughs
- Procedural macros under the hood: Part I
- A tour of the Rust and C++ interoperability ecosystem
- Architecture Experiment: Moving a front-end to Rust and WASM
- Web Socket for Productivity in Rust
- Advanced logging in rust with log4rs: rotation, retention, patterns, multiple loggers
- Why your first FizzBuzz implementation may not work
- [ZH] Exploring Rust Mobile Development and Cross-Platform Patterns (Rust 移动开发与跨平台模式探究)
- [series] [video] Writing a Programming Language (in Rust) 22: Laurel: Continuing a bash script port
- [video] Fyrox - Making an Animation Blending State Machine Editor
- [video] Petrochenkov reviews the name resolution code
- [video] UIUC CS 128 Honors Rust Lectures
Miscellaneous
- Cross-platform Brainfuck Interpreter implementation in Rust - Part 1
- Cross-platform Brainfuck Interpreter implementation in Rust - Part 2
- Rust talks I2C on Apache NuttX RTOS
- Rust Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated A Fifth Time With New Features
- [DE] Programmiersprache: Rust könnte neue Technik für Unsafe Pointer bekommen
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is heph, an event-driven, non-blocking I/O, share-nothing actor framework.
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
CAD97/tracing-filter
Updates from the Rust Project
287 pull requests were merged in the last week
- always evaluate all cfg predicate in all() and any()
- stabilise
aarch64_target_feature
- implement
-Z oom=panic
- make negative coherence work when there's impl negative on super predicates
- more robust fallback for
usesuggestion
- suggest removing type ascription in bad parsing position
- improve
unsafediagnostic
- fix diagnostics for
#![feature(deprecated_suggestion)]
- miri: add a lot more information to SB fatal errors
- miri: make backtraces work with #[global_allocator]
- miri: implement SIMD float rounding functions
- miri: implement SIMD square root and fused multiply-add
- miri: implement SIMD bitmask intrinsics
- add
#[inline]to trivial
AsRef/
AsMutimpls
BTreeMap::entry: avoid allocating if no insertion
- implement
Write for Cursor<[u8; N]>, plus
A: Allocatorcursor support
- improve
expectimpl and handle
#[expect(unfulfilled_lint_expectations)](RFC 2383)
- make
Weak::newconst
- portable-simd: fix big-endian bitmasks smaller than a byte
- libc: add support for Apple WatchOS
- codegen_gcc: fix ice in box alloc
- codegen_gcc: fix shift of unsigned integer by signed integer
- codegen_gcc: fix version of compiler_builtins to fix compilation failure
- cargo: fix panic when artifact target is used for
[target.'cfg(<target>)'.dependencies
- rustfmt: add
short_item_thresholdconfig option
- rustfmt: honor
#[rustfmt::skip::attributes(derive)]attribute
- rustfmt: search for struct body span after any generic arguments
- clippy: add lint
cast_enum_constructor
- clippy: add
or_then_unwrap
- clippy: don't lint
ptr_argon
&mut Cow<_>
- clippy: don't lint
transmute_undefined_reprwhen changing the type of generic params
- clippy: fix
unncessary_to_ownedfalse positive
- clippy:
unnecessary_lazy_evalshow suggestions on multiline lint
- clippy: fix suggestion on
map_flattenbeing cropped causing possible information loss
- clippy:
match_same_armsfix
- clippy: more
transmute_undefined_reprfixes
- clippy: move
iter_with_drainto nursery
- clippy: move
try_errto restriction
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Very quiet week for performance, with just one statistically significant change landing in the last week. This change was a regression, though primarily in stress tests, and was a result of a soundness fix.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 3ba1ebea..3ea4493
1 Regressions, 0 Improvements, 0 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups 37 comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Cargo authenticating users without sending secrets over the network
- [disposition: merge] Add provide_any module to core
- [disposition: close] Add the partial-closure-args RFC.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Lazy tait (Type Alias Impl Trait) take two
- [disposition: close] Allow struct and enum to contain inner attrs
- [disposition: merge] Fix constants not getting dropped if part of a diverging expression
- [disposition: merge] impl From\<&[T; N]> and From\<&mut [T; N]> for Vec\<T>
- [disposition: merge] Docs: make Vec::from_raw_parts documentation less strict
- [disposition: merge] Clarify that ManuallyDrop\<T> has same layout as T
- [disposition: merge] Allow comparing Vecs with different allocators using
==
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize Termination and ExitCode
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for cell_filter_map
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize native library modifier syntax and the
whole-archivemodifier specifically
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for making ptr offset methods "const fn"
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2022-03-23 - 2022-04-20 🦀
Virtual
- 2022-03-23 | Egg Harbor City, NJ, US | Neighborhood Math Club
- 2022-03-24 | Charlottesville, VA, US | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2022-03-24 | Linz, AU | Rust Linz
- 2022-03-29 | Berlin, DE | Berline
- 2022-03-29 | Dallas, TX, US | Dallas Rust
- 2022-03-30 | México City, MX | Rust MX
- 2022-04-05 | Beijing, CN | WebAssembly and Rust Meetup (Rustlang)
- 2022-04-05 | Buffalo, NY, US | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2022-04-05 | Denver, CO, US | Rust Denver
- 2022-04-06 | Egg Harbor City, NJ, US | Neighborhood Math Club
- 2022-04-06 | Indianapolis, IN, US | Indy Rust
- 2022-04-07 | Nürnberg, DE | Rust Nuremberg
- 2022-04-12 | Dallas, TX, US | Dallas Rust
- 2022-04-12 | Seattle, WA, US | Seattle Rust Meetup
- 2022-04-13 | Boulder, CO | Boulder Elixir and Rust
- 2022-04-13 | Egg Harbor City, NJ, US | Neighborhood Math Club
- 2022-04-13 | Munich, DE | Rust Munich
- 2022-04-19 | Washington, DC, US | Rust DC
- 2022-04-20 | Vancouver, BC, CA | Vancouver Rust
Europe
- 2022-04-12 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2022-04-13 | Munich, DE | Rust Munich
- 2022-04-14 | Cambridge, UK | Cambridge Rust Meetup
North America
- 2022-04-05 | Denver, CO, US | Rust Denver
- 2022-04-13 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust ATL
- 2022-04-14 | Columbus, OH, US | Columbus Rust Society
- 2022-04-19 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
Rust Jobs
Bionaut Labs
OCR Labs
Komodo
Nimiq
Kollider
Kraken
- Engineering Manager - Rust - Core Backend (Remote)
- Rust Engineer, Desktop GUI - Cryptowatch (Remote)
- Site Reliability Engineer - Rust - Core Backend (Remote)
Quote of the Week
today I learned that
unsafeis also a tool for people who are actively looking to implement bugs.
