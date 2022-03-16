Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Rust-Analyzer Changelog #120
- Tantivy 0.17 is out | Quickwit
- Knurling-rs changelog #34
- Fornjot (Code-CAD in Rust) - Weekly Dev Log - 2022-W10
- Slint Version 0.2.1 released -- weekly update
- Arti 0.1.0 is released: Your somewhat-stable API is here!
- Dioxus v0.2 Release: TUI, Router, Fermi, and Tooling
Observations/Thoughts
- Introducing Rustler Precompiled - Dashbit Blog
- Announcing Savage, a computer algebra system written in Rust
- Oxide at Home: Propolis says Hello
- Things I hate about Rust, redux
- Async IO with completion-model IO systems
- Transcript: What's New in Rust 1.58 and 1.59
- [video] Rust Gamedev Meetup #14: March 2022
- [video] Rust fuzzing using cargo-libafl (LibAFL-based fuzzer) - Rust Security #4
- [audio] Interview with Fish Fight | Rust Game Dev
- [audio] PancakeDB with Martin Loncaric :: Rustacean Station
Rust Walkthroughs
- An In-Depth Introduction To Idempotency | A learning journal
- A Rust Gem: The Rust Map API
- RPATH, or why lld doesn’t work on NixOS
- Rust WebAssembly OCR experiments
Miscellaneous
- AUTOSAR announces WG for Rust in automotive
- [audio] Nick Cameron on Juggling Open Source Work and Parenthood
- [audio] Devtools podcast: building a new terminal in Rust
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is noline, a small no-std compatible readline-like line editor.
A lack of suggestions notwithstanding, llogiq is pretty pleased with his choice.
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Boa
Updates from the Rust Project
302 pull requests were merged in the last week
- diagnostics: do not spuriously claim something is "not an iterator"
- diagnostics: single colon within
<>probably, not type ascription
- improve suggestion when casting
usizeto (possibly) wide pointer
- warn users about
||in
letchain expressions
- suggest
if let/
let_elsefor refutable pat in
let
- suggest using double colon when a struct field type include single colon
- miri: implement
simd_{
shuffle,
gather,
scatter}
- CTFE/Miri: detect out-of-bounds pointers in
offset_from
- change several
HashMaps to
IndexMapto improve incremental hashing performance
- improve
AdtDefinterning
- optimize
ascii::escape_default
- make some
Cloneimpls
const
- remove argument from closure in
thread::Scope::spawn
- use
MaybeUninitin
VecDequeto remove the undefined behavior of slice
- constify
Index{,
Mut} for
[T],
str, and
[T; N]
- fix soundness issue in scoped threads
- implement
BITSconstant for non-zero integers
- implement
MIN/
MAXconstants for non-zero integers
- add
Result::{
ok,
err,
and,
or,
unwrap_or} as
const
- add
Atomic*
::get_mut_slice
- add
core::hint::must_use
- unix: reduce the size of
DirEntry
- portable-simd: add
.minand
.maxfor integers
- compiler-builtins: add support for Apple watchOS
- futures: add
Mutex::lock_ownedand
Mutex::try_lock_owned
- rustfmt: improve mod resolution error for mods with multiple candidate files
- clippy: improve styles of filtering options for Clippy's lint list
- clippy: new lint that detects useless match expression
- clippy: new lint:
only_used_in_recursion
- clippy: allow
single_component_path_importsfor all macros
- clippy: make
search_is_somes suggestion
MachineApplicable
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Largely a quiet week. The perf improvement highlight is the use of real world crates such as
syn,
cargo, and
serde in the collecting of profile guided optimization (PGO) profiles. Previously only
libcore was used. This led to some decent improvement in compilation of real world crates (upwards of 5.5%).
On the regression side, the regressions were all largely small but contained inside of rollups making them hard to diagnose and correct. The perf team continues to work on process improvements that make changes to the compiler land through CI quickly while minimizing perf regressions that can sneak through.
Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 10dccdc..3ba1eb
2 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 42 comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for JoinHandle::is_finished
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for const extern fn and const unsafe extern fn
- [disposition: merge] Always evaluate all cfg predicate in all() and any()
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2022-03-16 - 2022-04-13 🦀
Virtual
- 2022-03-16 | Egg Harbor City, NJ, US | Neighborhood Math Club
- 2022-03-16 | Seattle, WA, US | Seattle Rust Meetup
- 2022-03-16 | Vancouver, BC, CA | Vancouver Rust
- 2022-03-16 | Wien, AT | Mob-Programming on Open Source Software
- 2022-03-17 | Stuttgart, DE | Rust Community Stuttgart
- 2022-03-23 | Egg Harbor City, NJ, US | Neighborhood Math Club
- 2022-03-24 | Charlottesville, VA, US | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2022-03-24 | Linz, AU | Rust Linz
- 2022-03-29 | Berlin, DE | Berline
- 2022-03-29 | Dallas, TX, US | Dallas Rust
- 2022-03-30 | México City, MX | Rust MX
- 2022-04-05 | Beijing, CN | WebAssembly and Rust Meetup (Rustlang)
- 2022-04-05 | Buffalo, NY, US | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2022-04-05 | Denver, CO, US | Rust Denver
- 2022-04-06 | Egg Harbor City, NJ, US | Neighborhood Math Club
- 2022-04-06 | Indianapolis, IN, US | Indy Rust
- 2022-04-07 | Nürnberg, DE | Rust Nuremberg
- 2022-04-12 | Dallas, TX, US | Dallas Rust
- 2022-04-12 | Seattle, WA, US | Seattle Rust Meetup
- 2022-04-13 | Boulder, CO | Boulder Elixir and Rust
- 2022-04-13 | Egg Harbor City, NJ, US | Neighborhood Math Club
- 2022-04-13 | Munich, DE | Rust Munich
Europe
- 2022-03-17 | Edinburgh, UK | Rust Edinburgh
- 2022-04-12 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2022-04-13 | Munich, DE | Rust Munich
North America
- 2022-04-05 | Denver, CO, US | Rust Denver
- 2022-04-13 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust ATL
Rust Jobs
Juspay
Komodo
Stockly
- Back-end developer - TechOps (Rust, gRPC, PostgreSQL) (Paris, FR)
- Back-end developer - Engine (Rust, gRPC, PostgreSQL) (Paris, FR)
Kollider
Tempus Ex
- Several full-time Rust positions available (San Francisco, CA, US, Atlanta, GA, US, Austin, TX, US, and Remote)
Quote of the Week
protip: the rust extern keyword has a --help flag
``text error[E0703]: invalid ABI: found--help` --> ext.rs:1:8 | 1 | extern "--help" {} fn main() {} | ^^^^^^^^ invalid ABI | = help: valid ABIs: Rust, C, C-unwind, cdecl, stdcall, stdcall-unwind, fastcall, vectorcall, thiscall, thiscall-unwind, aapcs, win64, sysv64, ptx-kernel, msp430-interrupt, x86-interrupt, amdgpu-kernel, efiapi, avr-interrupt, avr-non-blocking-interrupt, C-cmse-nonsecure-call, wasm, system, system-unwind, rust-intrinsic, rust-call, platform-intrinsic, unadjusted
error: aborting due to previous error
For more information about this error, try
rustc --explain E0703. ```
– Aria the Cat (with some help from rustc) on twitter
Thanks to Jacob Pratt for the suggestion!
