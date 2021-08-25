Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is kube-leader-election, a crate to implement leader election for Kubernetes workloads.

Thanks to hendrikmaus for the self-suggestion.

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

293 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A few regressions but largely an improvement this week, mostly due to the upgrade to LLVM 13.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: aa8f27b..33fdb79

2 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 2 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Apple

Wingback

PolarFox Network

Stealth Startup

Dusk Network

ChainSafe

Bitfury

Kollider

NZXT

Parity Technologies

Subspace Labs

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Code doesn't deal with resources until it does. Similarly with everything else that forces you to reason about control flow - you don't care about thread management until you do, you don't care about action logs until you do, you don't care about performance until you do... and from the other side, code doesn't need to be exception-safe until it does. The trouble with this kind of "magic" language feature is that correctness becomes non-compositional: you can take two working pieces of code and put them together and get something that doesn't work.

– Mickey Donaghy on Hacker News

Thanks to Stephan Sokolow for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.