Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

In the case of this newsletter, 404 is indeed found!

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is synth, a declarative test data generator written in Rust.

llogiq shamelessly used his recent self-suggestion for lack of another nomination.

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Module of the Week

Continuing Rust Module of the Week this week is std::fs Part 2: Dirs, Dirs, Dirs. Contribution and feedback welcome here.

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

197 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A fairly busy week which was to expected given that we've adjusted our algorithm for whether we label a change as a regression or not. Most regressions were relatively small, and only one has not yet been addressed in some way.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 6b2050..aa8f27

59 comparisons made in total 3 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 2 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs are currently in the final comment period.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

Rust : You can't move your object and try to keep it, too.

Me : Ok, I suppose I can clone it?

Rust : Then implement a clone method.

Me : Why am I getting a stack overflow?

Rust : It is never a good idea for a clone method to call itself.

Me : I just wanted to simplify the trivial cases.

Rust : It is still not a good idea for a clone method to call itself.

Me : I can't believe I have gotten myself into this.

– Oliver Ruebenacker on rust-users

Thanks to MBartlett21 for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.