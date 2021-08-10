Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is ockam, a crate to implement transport-agnostic end-to-end encryption for the rest of us.

Thanks to staticassert for the self-suggestion.

Module of the Week

Continuing Rust Module of the Week this week is std::fs Part 2: Dirs, Dirs, Dirs. Contribution and feedback welcome here.

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

324 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Quiet week for performance, with no large changes. Regressions are limited to just a few benchmarks.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 998cfe5..3354a44

2 Regressions, 0 Improvements, 0 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.