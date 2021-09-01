Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is cargo-llvm-cov, a cargo subcommand for LLVM-based code coverage.

Thanks to Jacob Pratt for the suggestion.

296 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A very busy week with relatively even amounts of regressions and improvements (albeit with improvements outweighing regressions). The largest win was the use of profile-guided optimization (PGO) builds on x86_64 linux builds which brings fairly large improvements in real-world crates. There were 2 regressions that caused fairly large (~3.5%) regressions in real-world crates which need to be investigated.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 33fdb..fe379

5 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups 56 comparisons made in total

Full report here.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

No new RFCs were proposed this week.

Quote of the Week

Anyway: the standard library docs say "check the nomicon"

then the nomicon says "here is some advice and ultimately we don't know, maybe check UCG"

then UCG says "ultimately we don't know it's probably like this but there's no RFC yet"

then Ralf says "probably it should be allowed if the layout matches".

– Lokathor on the Rust Zulip

Thanks to Riccardo D'Ambrosio for the suggestion!

