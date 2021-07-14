Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Official

Newsletters

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Papers

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is endbasic, an emulator friendly DOS / BASIC environment running on small hardware and the web.

Thanks to Julio Merino for the suggestion.

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Synth

Forest

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

254 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Mostly quiet week; improvements outweighed regressions.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 9a27044f4..5aff6dd

1 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 0 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs are currently in the final comment period.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

GraphCDN

Netlify

ChainSafe Systems

NZXT

Kollider

Tempus Ex

Estuary

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Beginning Rust: Uh why does the compiler stop me from doing things this is horrible Advanced Rust: Ugh why doesn't the compiler stop me from doing things this is horrible

– qDot on twitter

Thanks to Nixon Enraght-Moony for the self-suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.