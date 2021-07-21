Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Issue 400!

We are so happy to have reached issue 400 of This Week in Rust! To mark this occasion, we would like to introduce you to your editors who put these issues together for you every week!

Current Editors

Nell Shamrell-Harrington

Hello everyone! I'm Nell Shamrell-Harrington (nellshamrell on GitHub). I've served as lead editor of This Week in Rust for a little over a year now. Currently, I work as a Principal Engineer at Microsoft, prior to that I was on the Rust team at Mozilla. I also am a member of the Rust Foundation Board of Directors. My greatest joy in editing This Week in Rust is seeing how dedicated Rustaceans are to teaching and passing on what they have learned. We are a community where personal maturity and empathy are as important as technical excellence. When I'm not working, I'm often caring for and playing with my three pet bunnies - Lucy, Leia, and Noah!

Andre Bogus

Greetings, Rustaceans! I'm Andre 'llogiq' Bogus, and I've been editing TWiR since 2016. I currently work with synth, my third Job using Rust. I am one of the first clippy maintainers, a mod team member, a Rust bard and I have several crates to my name. I'm always amused with the quotes you folks suggest, and like being on top of the merged PRs, so I know what's coming in the next Rust versions. Besides Rust, I like making music, biking, skateboarding and spending time with my wife, three kids and cat.

Colton Donnelly

Good morning to all of you fellow Rustaceans! I'm Colton Donnelly (usually under the screen name cdmistman), and I've been editing TWiR since May 2020. I'm currently a co-op working on the Alan programming language, which uses Rust in the runtime - this is the second time I've had an internship using Rust! I've really enjoyed reading all of your Rust blog posts and articles over the past year (and practicing my speed-reading while I'm at it), it's been awesome seeing how much knowledge y'all like to share. When I'm not coding, I'm usually playing games with friends or binge-watching shows.

Past Editors

Thank you so much to all who have edited This Week in Rust over the years!

Thank YOU

And a special thank you to all who have contributed to This Week in Rust and every single one of our subscribers and readers! Here is to many more issues!

No newsletters or papers this week.

Official

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is dylint, a tool for running Rust lints from dynamic libraries.

Thanks to George Hahn for the suggestion.

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

280 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Mostly quiet week; improvements outweighed regressions.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 9a27044f4..5aff6dd

1 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 0 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

The Tor Project

Snapview

Luminovo

Clear

ChainSafe

PolarFox Network

CNRS

The Mobility House GmbH

Immunant

Wingback

Anixe

Modeldrive

NZXT

Kollider

Tempus Ex

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Tip: whenever you wonder if Pin could be the solution, it isn't

– @SkiFire13 on the official Rust Discord

Thanks to Kestrer for the self-suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.