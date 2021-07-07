Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is css-inline, a crate to inline CSS into style tags.

297 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A fairly mixed week with improvements and regressions mostly balancing themselves out. The highlight of this week is we have now started to adopt a new performance triage process which will label PRs that introduce performance regressions with the perf-regression label. Authors and/or reviewers are expected to justify their performance regression either by a short summary of why the change is worth it despite the regression or by creating an issue to follow-up on the regression.

We hope this process will lead to better compiler performance in the long term.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 5a78340..9a27044

2 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 2 Mixed 1 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No new RFCs were proposed this week.

Quote of the Week

One thing I like about Rust is that it filters out lazy/sloppy thinkers. Even when I disagree with another Rust programmer, there is a certain level of respect that comes from knowing that they thought about the problem deeply enough to pass the borrow checker.

– Zeroexcuses on rust-users

