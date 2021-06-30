Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
- [Foundation] Announcing our Executive Search
Project/Tooling Updates
- ChainSafe's Polkadot Index Network Token update #2
- Rust Analyzer Changelog #83
- Fang
- This Week In Veloren 125
- This Week In TensorBase 9
Observations/Thoughts
- Hosting wasm modules in Rust easily using ‘wasmi’
- [video] Why the future of the cloud will be built on Rust
Rust Walkthroughs
- Deserializing Binary Data Files in Rust
- Type-checked keypaths in Rust
- Polymorphism in Rust
- Cross Compiling Rust Binaries With GitHub Actions
- Rust #2: Lifetimes, Owners and Borrowers, OH MY!
- [series] Build an API in Rust (Part 3)
- [series] [video] Building a Web Application with Rust - Part V - HTTP Server with Database Manager
- [series] [video] Building a Web Application with Rust - Part VI - CRUD API
- [video] Beginner's Series to Rust
- [video] Building a multithreaded Flutter + Rust App integrating both with Bloc/Cubit and Rid
- [video] Implementing Hazard Pointers in Rust
- [video] Rust Linz; June 2021 - Tim McNamara - How to learn Rust
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is hypergraph, graph data structure implementation where edges can join arbitrary numbers of vertices.
Thanks to Davy Duperron for the suggestion.
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
284 pull requests were merged in the last week
- fix type checking of return expressions outside of function bodies
- add
future_prelude_collisionlint
- do not emit alloca for ZST locals with multiple assignments
- fix panic-safety in specialized
Zip::next_back
- add
io::Cursor::{
remaining,
remaining_slice,
is_empty}
- make
fmt::Arguments::as_strunstably const
- cargo: unify weak and namespaced features
- rustdoc: properly render higher-ranked trait bounds
- rustdoc: do not list impl when trait has doc(hidden)
- rustdoc: render
<Self as X>::Ytype casts properly across crate bounds
- rustdoc: staggered layout for module contents on mobile
- clippy: add suspicious group
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
We only have partial results this week (more details in full report). From the results we have collected, we have one small regression and several improvements. Also, there was a broad max-rss regression from 11 days ago. and narrower max-rss regression from 9 days ago.
Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 406d4a9..5a78340 Revision range: 7c3872e..7ede6e2
1 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 0 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] RFC: let-else statements
- [disposition: merge] RFC: I/O Safety
- [disposition: merge]
#[derive(Default)]on enums with a
#[default]attribute
- [disposition: close] New RFC: Collection Transmute
- [disposition: close] RFC: Add delete and delete_by methods to Iterator
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize bindings_after_at
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for std::io::Seek::rewind()
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
impl From<[(K, V); N]>for HashMap (and friends)
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize "RangeFrom" patterns in 1.55
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for feature(string_drain_as_str) - string::Drain::as_str()
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- July 6, 2021, Buffalo, NY, US - Buffalo Rust User Group, First Tuesdays - Buffalo Rust Meetup
- July 7, 2021, Denver, CO, US - End-to-end Encrypted Messaging in Rust, with Ockam by Mrinal Wadhwa - Rust Denver
- July 13, 2021, Seattle, WA, US - Monthly meetup - Seattle Rust Meetup
- July 14, 2021, Malaysia - Rust Meetup July 2021 - Golang Malaysia, feat Rustlang, Erlang, Haskelllang and
.*-?(lang|script)\
- July 14, 2021, Dublin, IE - Rust Dublin July Remote Meetup - Rust Dublin
North America
Rust Jobs
Field 33
Georg Fischer
Rhebo
ChainSafe Systems
Mimo
Anixe
NZXT
Kollider
Ockam
Quote of the Week
When a panic has a payload that's an object which needs Drops,
And the panic hits a catch_unwind for unexpected stops
Before if its Drop panicked we'd just crash to your desktops,
Now the payload gets forgotten, and you'd better grab some mops!
Thanks to Josh Triplett for the self-suggestion!
