Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Official

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is hypergraph, graph data structure implementation where edges can join arbitrary numbers of vertices.

Thanks to Davy Duperron for the suggestion.

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

284 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

We only have partial results this week (more details in full report). From the results we have collected, we have one small regression and several improvements. Also, there was a broad max-rss regression from 11 days ago. and narrower max-rss regression from 9 days ago.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 406d4a9..5a78340 Revision range: 7c3872e..7ede6e2

1 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 0 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Field 33

Georg Fischer

Rhebo

ChainSafe Systems

Mimo

Anixe

NZXT

Kollider

Ockam

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

When a panic has a payload that's an object which needs Drops,

And the panic hits a catch_unwind for unexpected stops

Before if its Drop panicked we'd just crash to your desktops,

Now the payload gets forgotten, and you'd better grab some mops!

– Josh Triplett on twitter

Thanks to Josh Triplett for the self-suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.