Updates from Rust Community
No newsletters or research articles this week.
Official
Project/Tooling Updates
- rust-analyzer Changelog #82
- IntelliJ Rust Changelog #149
- rustymind - Parse and visualize brainwaves with Rust
- This Week In TensorBase 8
- Supporting Miguel Ojeda's Work on Rust in the Linux Kernel
- rustc_codegen_gcc: Progress Report #1
Observations/Thoughts
- Walking through "The Java Tutorials" with Rust - boxed trait objects and the search for inheritance
- WABT: A wonderful CLI for manipulating Wasm
- wasm-bindgen making Rust and JavaScript interoperability easy
- Type-checked keypaths in Rust
- Exploring ways to make async Rust easier
- Reading Back What You Wrote in Rust
- First Rust Project: A Chess Engine
- Rust vs C++ for game development
- Skipping Tests in Rust
- [ZH] Build a Gameboy emulator in Rust
- [video] Why the future of the cloud will be built on Rust - Oliver Gould, Buoyant
Rust Walkthroughs
- Rust and AWS Lambda
- Deserializing Binary Data Files in Rust
- Yet Another Snazzy Rust CLI
- Build an API in Rust (Part 2)
- Polymorphism in Rust
- Getting started with MongoDB and Redis in Rust
- Making My Website Part 1: Monitoring On A Raspberry Pi
- [ZH] Develop WebAssembly Program in Rust
- [video] Rust Fuzzing #3: How to write (better) Rust fuzz targets?
- [video] Building a Web Application with Rust - Part III - Database Manager
- [video] Building a Web Application with Rust - Part IV - HTTP Server
Miscellaneous
- Rust is not a Company
- Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
- Rust is the most wanted language by Godot Engine users
Call for Participation
- cargo - SearchIndexer takes time indexing \target on windows
- cargo - Ability to specify the output name for a bin target different from the crate name
- cargo - Using alternative registries names in text output
- cargo - A dependency on path = "." should have a good error message
Updates from Rust Core
301 pull requests were merged in the last week
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A few small regressions on smaller benchmarks (e.g., helloworld), likely centered around more IR being generated in a few cases.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: d192c80..3912083
2 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 0 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: close] RFC: Add delete and delete_by methods to Iterator
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Redefine ErrorKind::Other and stop using it in std.
- [disposition: merge] When using process::Command on Windows, environment variable names must be case-preserving but case-insensitive
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for std::io::Seek::rewind()
- [disposition: merge] Support forwarding caller location through trait object method call
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for ops::Bound::cloned()
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- June 24, 2021, Berlin, DE - Rust Hack and Learn - Berline.rs
- June 29, 2021, Dallas, TX, US - Last Tuesday - Dallas Rust
- July 6, 2021, Buffalo, NY, US - Buffalo Rust User Group, First Tuesdays - Buffalo Rust Meetup
Rust Jobs
ChainSafe Systems
Kollider
Quote of the Week
At last, I can name my unsafe functions appropriately.
unsafe fn e͙̤͎̪͒x̲͓̞̤͍̻̺̂͗͛͆͡t̜̣͊̓ͩ̍̑e̩͖͙͎̼̖͉ͮṇ̨͖̎̓ͅd̗̼͕ͫ̅_̲̦̥̙̙͍͂́l͙͙̦̞̠̃͌͒i̹̘͍̳̊ͪͦͤ͒̊͋f̨ͥ̄̌ḛ̜͗̉̃̎̂̔̐t̩̲̘͕͉̺̫̓͗́i̹̤̭ͭ͆̔ͪͤ͢m̹̤̜̗̫̩͍ͨe̝͒ͣ<'b>(r: R<'b>) -> R<'static>
Thanks to Vincent de Phily for the suggestion!
