Highlight CW: Suicide, Mental Health

The following post mourns the death of somebody in the Rust community. This is a very sensitive topic, and it's hard to truly do justice to the loss of human life. The most important thing we can do is to raise awareness surrounding mental health.

If you or somebody you know is in need of a suicide prevention hotline, please visit https://www.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines for emergency and suicide prevention hotline phone numbers in your country.

Open Source and Mental Health

Crate of the Week

This week has two crates: nativeshell gets you a Flutter app in Rust, while static-rc is a compile-time reference-counted smart pointer.

Thanks to Zicklag for both nominations

289 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Some good improvements, and a few regressions. No large changes.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 1160cf..a50d721

3 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 1 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Quote of the Week

If manually managing memory is like wielding a gun, the borrow checker is an automatic safety that prevents you from pulling the trigger when you're roughly pointing it at yourself. But it's coarse-grained and errs on the side of caution; it simulates your foot as as the rectangular box that would contain it, not as a detailed 3D mesh. If you really think you can aim it between your toes and avoid hitting yourself (for example, "the value returned by this function must remain alive for no more than 15 successive invocations of this function"), unsafe will let you try, but the borrow checker's built-in rules isn't granular enough to help you, though it will still stop you if you accidentally put your hand in front without declaring it.

– infogulch on Hacker News

Thanks to StyMaar for the suggestion!

