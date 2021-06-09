Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is cargo-sort, a cargo subcommand to sort your Cargo.toml 's dependencies and workspace members.

Thanks to jplatte for the nomination

267 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Some good improvements, and a few regressions. No large changes.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 1160cf..a50d721

3 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 1 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Rust Jobs

Tweede golf

Eniride

Field33

Snapview

Apollo

NZXT

Kollider

Estuary

Kraken

Quote of the Week

As the tradeoffs in software engineering change over time, so does the ideal solution. Some 40 years ago when the first C standards were written down, by people no less competent than those that work on Rust today, the design of the language and the list of behaviours not defined likely made much more sense in context of back then than they do right now. It is not all that unlikely that some years down the line the choices made by Rust won't make all that much of sense as they do today, too.

– Simonas on rust-internals

Thanks to Kill The Mule for the suggestion!

