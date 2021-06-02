Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is rust-codegen-gcc, a drop-in replacement for the LLVM-based rust compiler backend targetting GCC.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

255 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Busy week, with several reverted PRs due to performance regressions, but overall a positive week.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: cdbe288..1160cf8

3 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 5 Mixed

Full report here.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Quote of the Week

Ok, you wanted it. Let's go full meta:

I recently graduated with my Ph.D., after having worked on 5 different versions of my simulator, written in 4 different languages. The last version, written in pure, safe rust, worked correctly in part because of rust's strong guarantees about what 'safety' means, which I was able to leverage to turn what would normally be runtime errors into compile time errors. That let me catch errors that would normally be days or weeks of debugging into relatively simple corrections. [...] So, once again, thank you to everyone!

– Cem Karan on rust-internals

