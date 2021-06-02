Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
No official blog posts or research papers this week.
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
Observations/Thoughts
Rust Walkthroughs
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is rust-codegen-gcc, a drop-in replacement for the LLVM-based rust compiler backend targetting GCC.
Thanks to Josh Triplett for the nomination
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
255 pull requests were merged in the last week
- post-monomorphization errors traces MVP
- make closures inherit their parent's "safety context"
- fix low-memory issue and lower tier platforms with no sysinfo
- fix bootstrap using host exe suffix for cargo
- const-eval: disallow unwinding across functions that !fn_can_unwind()
- deal with const_evaluatable_checked in ConstEquate
- disallow shadowing const parameters
- optimize proc macro bridge
- fix incorrect suggestions for E0605
- stabilize member constraints
- E0599 suggestions and elision of generic argument if no canditate is found
- a bit more polish on const eval errors
- merge CrateDisambiguator into StableCrateId
- do not try to build LLVM with Zlib on Windows
- use u64 for the GroupWord on WebAssembly
- don't hash
thir_body
- emit a hard error when a panic occurs during const-eval
- don't sort a Vec before computing its DepTrackingHash
- demote
ControlFlow::{
from,
into}
_tryto
pub(crate)
- remove
Ipv6Addr::is_unicast_link_local_strict
- make
Steptrait safe to implement
- fix unsoundness of
Debugimplementation for
linked_list::IterMut
Weak's type parameter may dangle on
drop
- add
TrustedRandomAccessspecialization for
Vec::extend()
- enable
Vec's calloc optimization for
Option<NonZero>
- prevent double
dropin
Vec::dedup_byif a destructor panics
- fix pointer provenance in
<[T]>::copy_within
- add
String::extend_from_within
- add
inlineattr to
CString::into_innerso it can optimize out
NonNullchecks
- hashbrown: guard against allocations exceeding
isize::MAX
- futures: allow no limit for buffered stream combinators
- cargo:
cargo tree -e no-proc-macroto hide procedural macro dependencies
- rustup: bring back
x86_64-sun-solaristarget to rustup
- clippy: add
avoid_breaking_exported_apiconfig option
- clippy: add lint
suspicious_splitn
- clippy: move
semicolon_if_nothing_returnedto
pedantic
- clippy: improve message for
not_unsafe_ptr_arg_dereflint
- clippy: fix ICE in
too_many_lines
- clippy: fix
allowon some statement lints
- clippy: fix
missing_docs_in_private_itemsfalse negative
- clippy: add the ability to invalidate caches to force metadata collection
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Busy week, with several reverted PRs due to performance regressions, but overall a positive week.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: cdbe288..1160cf8
3 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 5 Mixed
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] RFC: Supertrait item shadowing
- [disposition: merge] Type-changing struct update syntax
- [disposition: merge] RFC: Introduce concat_bytes!() to join [u8] and byte str analogous to concat! for str
- [disposition: merge] RFC: Overconstraining and omitting unsafe in impls of unsafe trait methods
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Re-add support for parsing (and pretty-printing) inner-attributes in match body
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
Ok, you wanted it. Let's go full meta:
I recently graduated with my Ph.D., after having worked on 5 different versions of my simulator, written in 4 different languages. The last version, written in pure, safe rust, worked correctly in part because of rust's strong guarantees about what 'safety' means, which I was able to leverage to turn what would normally be runtime errors into compile time errors. That let me catch errors that would normally be days or weeks of debugging into relatively simple corrections. [...] So, once again, thank you to everyone!
