Updates from Rust Community
No official blog posts, newsletters, or research papers this week.
Project/Tooling Updates
- rust-analyzer Changelog #78
- This Week In TensorBase 4
- rustc_codegen_gcc can now run libcore’s tests and pass most of them!
- Parcel 2 beta 3
- Announcing lettre 0.10.0-rc.1
- Announcing typed-sql beta! Zero-cost ORM with fast compile times
- Announcing Valuable, a library for object-safe value inspection
Observations/Thoughts
- Why and how we wrote a compiler in Rust (blog post series 1/X): the context
- 2D Web Rendering with Rust
- A fast-to-sync/search and space-optimized replication algorithm written in Rust, the gun-db data replication model
- Adventures in rustc Forking
- Baseline implementations should be predictable
- Naming Your Lifetimes
- Rucredstash release & Rust experience from a Haskeller
Rust Walkthroughs
- Creating an Infinite Mixture Model in Rust with the rv crate
- Debug rust application inside container
- Write Rust lints without forking Clippy
- Zig Makes Rust Cross-Compilation Just Work
- Routing traffic in Rust using eBPF
- How to to_string in Rust
- Building small desktop apps with Ember.js and Tauri
- Coming to Rust from Django
- Structural Typing in Rust
- Idiomatic Rust? Implementing binary search
- [ZH] Practice of web crawling with async Rust (使用 Rust 做异步数据采集的实践)
- [video] Lock-Free to Wait-Free Simulation in Rust
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is typed-index-collections, a crate that lets you make Vecs with custom-typed indices.
Call for Participation
No issues were proposed for CfP.
Updates from Rust Core
280 pull requests were merged in the last week
- implement more
Iteratormethods on
core::iter::Repeat
- override
clone_fromfor some types
- stabilize
const_fn_unsize
- implement the new desugaring from
try_trait_v2
- impl
FromStrfor
proc_macro::Literal
- stabilize
extended_key_value_attributes
- fix auto-hide for implementations and implementors
- add
rustc_mir::interpret::Machine::enforce_abi()
- check for more things in THIR unsafeck
- suppress spurious errors inside
async fn
- avoid zero-length
memcpyin formatting
- always produce sub-obligations when using cached projection result
- CTFE core engine allocation & memory API improvemenets
- CTFE
get_alloc_extra_mut: also provide ref to
MemoryExtra
- fix missing lifetimes diagnostics
- suggest borrowing if a trait implementation is found for
&/
&mut T
- remove
InPlaceIterablemarker from
Peekabledue to unsoundness
- extend
rustc_on_implementedto improve more
?error messagesippy/pull/7264)
- cargo: add
cargo:rustc-link-arg-binflag
- rustdoc: don't hide inherent implementations by default
- clippy: fix ICE in
implicit_return
- [clippy: fix invalid syntax in
from_iter_instead_of_collectsuggestion](https://github.com/rust-lang/rust-cl
- clippy: fix
needless_borrowsuggestion
- clippy: fix
redundant_closurefor
vec![]macro in a closure with arguments
- clippy: don't lint
multiple_inherent_implwith generic arguments
- clippy: early return from
LintPassregistration when collecting metadata
- clippy: adding the default lint level to the metadata collection
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A somewhat quiet week. Some PRs had performance runs performed on them, but the changes were merged despite this. Also, we still have issues with certain benchmarks being noisy.
Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 25a277..cdbe2
2 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 1 Mixed 0 of them in rollups
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] RFC: 2021 Edition
- [disposition: merge] RFC: Overconstraining and omitting unsafe in impls of unsafe trait methods
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] rustc: Allow safe #[target_feature] on wasm
- [disposition: merge] Show test type during prints
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for VecDeque binary search functions
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for WebAssembly SIMD support
- [disposition: merge] Use try_reserve in Vec's io::Write
New RFCs
- ArrayBuilder struct for safe/efficient dynamic array initialisation
- RFC: I/O Safety
- A Cargo profile option trim-path to sanitise absolute paths
Upcoming Events
Online
- May 27, 2021, London/Remote, UK - Runtime reflection, gRPC at scale, and more
- May 27, 2021, Montréal, QC, CN - Rust MTL: Building a Scrabble AI with the fst crate - Rust Montréal
- June 1, 2021, Dublin, IE - June Remote Meetup - Rust Dublin
- June 1, 2021, Buffalo, NY, US - Buffalo Rust User Group, First Tuesdays - Buffalo Rust Meetup
North America
Rust Jobs
Ockam
Red Hat
Starry
NZXT
Kollider
Kraken
Quote of the Week
Ok, you wanted it. Let's go full meta:
This time, there were two crates and one quote, which is not much, but ok. Keep it up, folks!
