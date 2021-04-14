Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
No papers/research projects this week.
Official
- Brainstorming Async Rust's Shiny Future
- [Foundation] Introducing Florian Gilcher
- [Foundation] Introducing Peixin Hou
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Progress report on rustc_codegen_cranelift (April 2021)
- IntelliJ Rust: Updates for 2021.1
- IntelliJ Rust Changelog #145
- rust-analyzer Changelog #72
- Ballista has been donated to the Apache Arrow project
Observations/Thoughts
- Rust in Production: MeiliSearch
- Rust is for Professionals
- Rust async is colored, and that's not a big deal
- Using Rust for Scientific Numerical applications: Learning from Past Experiences
- PlaintDB Servers - another milestone reached
- Why Rust for Robots?
- Integrating const-generics to nalgebra 0.26
- [podcast] Building with Rust: Tim McNamara on Rust in Action [transcript]
Rust Walkthroughs
- Build an End-to-End Encrypted messaging app in rust, with the Ockam crate, in this step by step guide.
- Introducing easy-cast
- Why Rust strings seem hard
- Rust shenanigans: return type polymporphism
- Writing Neovim plugins in Rust
- A zero-overhead linked list in Rust
- Integrating Rust into Python
- Setting Up a gRPC Protobuf Server With Tonic
- Getting started with Kafka and Rust: Part 2
- Rust lib error management, multiple enum approach
- Asynchronous streams in Rust (part 2) - Cancelling expired requests
- [series] Engaging Warp: REST API with Rust
- [ZH] [series] Build GraphQL services based on Async Rust using tide + async-graphql + mongodb (基于 Async Rust 构建 GraphQL 服务，使用 tide + async-graphql + mongodb) - Part 1
- [video] Flocking Boids in Rust: With Piston vs Tetra vs Amethyst vs Bevy
Miscellaneous
- Rust, not Firefox, is Mozilla's greatest industry contribution
- AWS's Shane Miller to head the newly created Rust Foundation
- [RFC] Rust support for Linux kernel
- A look at LLVM - comparing clamp implementations
- Tokio-uring design proposal
- Google is now writing low-level Android code in Rust
- Rust in the Linux kernel
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is dipa, a crate to derive delta-encoding for Rust data structures.
Despite a lack of nominations, llogiq is very pleased with his choice.
Call for Participation
Updates from Rust Core
329 pull requests were merged in the last week
- allow specifying alignment for functions
- fix handling of
--output-format jsonflag
- don't tell users to use a nightly flag on the stable channel
- improve trait/impl method discrepancy errors
- account for
ExprKind::Blockwhen suggesting .into() and deref
- let
#[allow(unstable_name_collisions)]work for things other than function
- add
bad_asm_styleto
HardwiredLints
- improve debuginfo for closures and async functions on Windows MSVC
- use
AnonConstfor
asm!constants
- add
FromIteratorand
IntoIteratorimpls for
ThinVec
- add
strong_countmutation methods to
Rc
- use a
SmallVecin
impl_or_trait_item
- use
FromStrtrait for number option parsing
- reduce threads spawned by ui-tests
- core: disable
ptr::swap_nonoverlapping_one's block optimization on SPIR-V
- stabilize
cmp_min_max_by
- stabilize
peekable_peek_mut
- stabilize
duration_saturating_ops
- stabilize
atomic_fetch_updatemethods on
AtomicBooland
AtomicPtr
- fix
HashMap/
HashSetLLDB pretty-printer after hashbrown
- futures: move
try_fold,
try_for_each, and
try_for_each_concurrentto
StreamExt
- futures: add
stream::Peekable::{
next_if,
next_if_eq}
- fix perf regression in
rustdoc::bare_urls
- rustdoc: cleanup handling of associated items for intra-doc links
- rustdoc: sort search index items for compression
- rustdoc: store intra-doc links in Cache instead of on items directly
- rustdoc: use
ThinVecin a few places
- rustdoc: merge idents when generating source content
- clippy: fix false positive in
single_component_path_importslint
- clippy: fix
explicit_into_iter_loop
- clippy: consider mutability on
useless_vecsuggestions
- clippy: fix
missing_panics_docnot detecting
assert_eq!and
assert_ne!
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A very quiet week overall.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: d322385..5258a74
1 Regressions, 0 Improvements, 0 Mixed
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] RFC: Reserved prefixes in the 2021 edition
- [disposition: merge] try_trait_v2: A new design for the ? desugaring
- [disposition: merge] add const-ub RFC
- [disposition: merge] Target tier policy
- [disposition: postpone] RFC: Custom DSTs
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Cautiously add IntoIterator for arrays by value
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize Duration::MAX
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
impl From<[(K, V); N]> for HashMap
- [disposition: merge] Allow setting
target_familyto multiple values, and implement
target_family="wasm"
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize pat2015 but leave :pat2021 gated
- [disposition: merge] Update BARE_TRAIT_OBJECT and ELLIPSIS_INCLUSIVE_RANGE_PATTERNS to errors in Rust 2021
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for 'ordering helpers'
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for array::from_ref and array::from_mut
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for x86 bittest intrinsics
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for RFC 2457, "Allow non-ASCII identifiers"
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- April 20, Washington, DC, US - The Rust Borrow Checker—A Deep Dive - Rust DC
- April 21, Vancouver, BC, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night - Vancouver Rust
- April 27, Dallas, TX, US - Last Tuesday - Dallas Rust
North America
Asia Pacific
- April 19, Wellington, NZ - IGNITION: What is Rust and why should I care? Rust at work & at play - Rust Wellington
Europe
Rust Jobs
Slight
Kraken
Quote of the Week
What I actually value on a daily basis in [rust is] I can call code written by other people without unpleasant surprises.
async fn verify_signature(token: &Jwt) -> Result<Claims, VerificationError>
Looking at a code snippet:
- I know my JWT token won't be mutated, just accessed (
&);
- I know the function will probably perform some kind of I/O (
async);
- I know that the function might fail (
Result);
- I know its failure modes (
VerificationError).
Thanks to Nixon Enraght-Moony for the suggestion!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.