Updates from Rust Community
No papers/research projects this week.
Official
- [Inside] Core Team updates
- [Foundation] Introducing Peixin Hou
- [Foundation] Introducing Florian Gilcher
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- GCC Rust Monthly Report #4 March 2021
- mrustc upgrade: rustc 1.39.0
- rust-analyzer Changelog #71
- A new Left Recursive PEG Parser Generator for rust
- Last Month in Flott (Motion Control Toolkit in Rust) - April 2021
- Recent updates in IntelliJ Rust
- Bevy 0.5
Observations/Thoughts
- Interfacing a low-level actor system to Rust async/await, part 1
- A Tour of Safe Tracing GC Designs in Rust
- How I Used Rust + Lunatic to Build a TelNet Chat Server with WebAssembly
- Eliminating Data Races in Firefox - A Technical Report
- First-class IO
- The modern packager's security nightmare
- Ordering Requests to Accelerate I/O
- An essay of checked exceptions in Rust
- Weird architectures weren't supported to begin with
- [video] I tried learning OpenGL in 7 days - using Rust
Rust Walkthroughs
- How we built our Python Client that's mostly Rust
- Hello world with KAS GUI
- How to create small Docker images for Rust
- Oxidizing the Kubernetes Operator
- Sending tuples from Node to Rust and back
- Getting started with Kafka and Rust: Part 1
- A Beginner's Guide to Handling Errors in Rust
- Using Seahorn
- Asynchronous streams in Rust (part 1) - Futures, buffering and mysterious compilation error messages
- [series] What would SQLite look like if written in Rust? — Part 3
- [video] Return a value from a function in Rust
- [video] Crust of Rust: Atomics and Memory Ordering
- [video] Async/Await in Rust: Introduction
- [video] OpenVehicleDiag Rust live coding with Macchina's A0!!
- [video] [series] Easy Rust - learn to program in Rust with simple English
Miscellaneous
- best-of-ml-rust: A ranked list of awesome machine learning Rust libraries
- Rust in the Android platform
- David Tolnay - thank you
- My "shiny future"
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is rs-pbrt, a counterpart to the PBRT book's (3rd edition) C++ code.
Call for Participation
Updates from Rust Core
313 pull requests were merged in the last week
- fix stack overflow detection on FreeBSD 11.1+
- disallow the use of high byte registes as operands on
x86_64
- resolve/expand: cache intermediate results of
#[derive]expansion
- panic early when
TrustedLenindicates a
length > usize::MAX
- suggest
box/
pin/
arcing receiver on method calls
- run LLVM coverage instrumentation passes before optimization passes
- simplify logical operations CFG
- remove unneeded type resolving
- unaligned_references:
align(N)fields in
packed(N)structs are fine
- prevent very long compilation runtimes in
LateBoundRegionNameCollector
- reduce the impact of
Vec::reservecalls that do not cause any allocation
- BTree: no longer search arrays twice to check
Ord
- stream the dep-graph to a file instead of storing it in-memory
- implement
SourceIteratorand
InPlaceIterablefor
ResultShunt
- optimize jumps in
PartialOrd::le
ffi::c_strremoved bound checks on
as_bytes,
to_bytes
- added
as_slicemethod to
BinaryHeapcollection
- use
#[inline(always)]on trivial
UnsafeCellmethods
- add
#[inline]to
IpAddrmethods
- disallow octal format in Ipv4 string
- constify methods of
std::net::SocketAddr,
SocketAddrV4and
SocketAddrV6
- constify some slice methods
- stdsimd: add saturating abs/neg
- hashbrown: make
RawTable::insert_no_growunsafe
- cargo: add cargo config subcommand
- rustdoc: only look at blanket impls in
get_blanket_impls
- rustdoc: add unstable option to only emit shared/crate-specific files
- rustdoc: don't enter an
infer_ctxtin
get_blanket_implsfor impls that aren't blanket impls
- rustdoc: highlight macros more efficiently
- clippy: add
non_octal_unix_permissionslint
- clippy: don't lint
manual_mapin const functions
- clippy: new Lint:
needless_for_each
- clippy: new Lint:
branches_sharing_code
- clippy: lint:
filter(Option::is_some).map(Option::unwrap)
- clippy: remove author requirement for
cargo_common_metadata
- Clippy going dark: adding a dark theme to Clippy's lint list
- crates.io: topologically sort
db-dump.tar.gz
- parallelize tidy
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A pretty major week for memory usage improvements with an average of ~20% gains on memory usage for release builds, and 5% on check builds, due to an update in the default allocator used (to a more recent jemalloc). Wall time performance remained largely unchanged over this week.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 4896450e..d32238
1 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 0 Mixed
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: close] RFC: Structural Records
- [disposition: postpone] Hygiene opt-out (escaping) for declarative macros 2.0
- [disposition: postpone] RFC: Delegation
- [disposition: close] RFC:
#[derive_no_bound(..)]and
#[derive_field_bound(..)]
- [disposition: postpone] RFC: Eager Macro Expansion
- [disposition: merge] try_trait_v2: A new design for the
?desugaring
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Remove
T: Debugbound on UnsafeCell Debug impl
- [disposition: merge] Turn old edition lint (anonymous-parameters) into warn-by-default on 2015
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
rustdoc::bare_urlslint
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue: fNN::is_subnormal
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for feature(nonzero_leading_trailing_zeros)
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
{BTreeMap,BTreeSet}::retain
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
#![feature(const_cell_into_inner)]
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
atomic_fetch_update
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for feature: "option_insert"
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
Durationsaturating operations
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
Duration::{zero, is_zero} (#![feature(duration_zero)])
- [disposition: close] Tracking issue for FixedSizeArray trait
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- April 7, Johannesburg, ZA - Monthly Joburg Rust Chat! - Johannesburg Rust Meetup
- April 7, Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy.rs - with Social Distancing - Indy Rust
- April 12, Denver, CO, US - Building Delightful CLI Tools in Rust by Chuck Pierce - Rust Denver
- April 13, Seattle, WA, US - Monthly Meetup - Seattle Rust Meetup
- April 13, Saarbrücken, Saarland, DE - Rust Saar 10u16
- April 20, Washington, DC, US - The Rust Borrow Checker—A Deep Dive - Rust DC
North America
- April 8, Columbus, OH, US - Monthly Meetup - Columbus Rust Society
- April 14, Atlanta, GA, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans - Rust Atlanta
Asia Pacific
- April 19, Wellington, NZ - IGNITION: What is Rust and why should I care? Rust at work & at play - Rust Wellington
Rust Jobs
IOTA Foundation
Parity Technologies
Microsoft
- Azure IoT Senior Software Engineer (remote possible within U.S.)
- Junior developers should also apply but relocation to Redmond is necessary in that case.
Wallaroo
Quote of the Week
