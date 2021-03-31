Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

No newsletters this week.

Official

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Papers and Research Projects

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is tide-acme, a crate for automatic HTTPS certificaion using Let's Encrypt for Tide.

Thanks to Josh Triplett for the suggestion!

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

327 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

An overall busy but decent week for performance. While there were some performance regressions they were mostly small, and they were outnumbered by performance gains. Perhaps the most interesting news is not a compiler performance improvement but rather the introduction of no-alias optimizations at the LLVM level. This slightly hurts optimized build time performance in some cases, but it should make some workloads run faster after compilation.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: f24ce9b0..9b6339e4

2 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 3 Mixed

1 of them in rollups

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

e.ventures

Wallaroo

Ockam

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Despite all the negative aspects, I must say that I do generally really like the poll-based approach that Rust is taking. Most of the problems encountered are encountered not because of mistakes, but because no other language really has pushed this principle this far. Programming language design is first and foremost an “artistic” activity, not a technical one, and anticipating the consequences of design choices is almost impossible.

– tomaka on medium

Thanks to Michael Howell for the suggestion.

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.