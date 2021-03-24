Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Official

Newsletters

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Papers and Research Projects

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is egg, a project using e-graphs to provide a new way to build program optimizers and synthesizers.

Call for Participation

389 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

An overall busy but decent week for performance. While there were some performance regressions they were mostly small, and they were outnumbered by performance gains. Perhaps the most interesting news is not a compiler performance improvement but rather the introduction of no-alias optimizations at the LLVM level. This slightly hurts optimized build time performance in some cases, but it should make some workloads run faster after compilation.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: f24ce9b0..9b6339e4

2 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 3 Mixed

1 of them in rollups

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

No new RFCs were proposed this week.

Upcoming Events

Online

Asia Pacific

Rust Jobs

MongoDB

IONQ

Pondurance

Quote of the Week

This is just to say,

I have rebased

the feature branch

opened against

master and which

you might have been

already working

on fixing Forgive me,

the diff was so trivial

so minor

so smol

– Jubilee on rust-lang zulip

