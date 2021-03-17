Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is ibig, a crate of fast big integers.

Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

365 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A generally positive albeit quiet week though many of the perf improvements were gaining performance back from previous regressions. We'll need to continue to keep an eye on rollups as there were two that caused small performance changes.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: edeee..86187

1 Regression, 4 Improvements, 1 Mixed

2 of them in rollups

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Online

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

I think the security of the internet is incredibly important obviously and I want it to be secure and I think bringing rust there is absolutely going to help it. Just by default it eliminates some of the most classic types of vulnerabilities. But I don't think that's the most exciting part. I think the most exciting part is that the set of people for whom it is possible to implement these types of things, like who writes coreutils, who writes curl, who does those things. That used to be a really small pool of people. That had to be people who knew the dark arts, and only them and only their buddies or something. And it's the goal of rust to empower that to be a larger group of people and ultimately I think that that is what is going to happen which means the sheer number of people will be larger, and also the diversity of that set of people is going to grow. And I that that that will probably actually do more for the security and usefulness of these tools than eliminating underfined behaviour.

– Ashley Williams on twitch (quote starts at 46:48)

Thanks to Nixon Enraght-Moony for the suggestion.

