Crate of the Week

This week's crate is deltoid, another crate for delta-compressing Rust data structures.

Thanks to Joey Ezechiëls for the nomination

Call for Participation

292 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Another quiet week with very small changes to compiler performance.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 5258a74..6df26f

1 Regressions, 0 Improvements, 1 Mixed

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

Europe

Rust Jobs

Grover GmbH

Massa Labs

Instaclustr

Subspace Labs

Senior Software Engineer, Visualization

Luminovo

Quote of the Week

We feel that Rust is now ready to join C as a practical language for implementing the [Linux] kernel. It can help us reduce the number of potential bugs and security vulnerabilities in privileged code while playing nicely with the core kernel and preserving its performance characteristics.

– Wedson Almeida Filho on the Google Security Blog

Thanks to Jacob Pratt for the suggestion!

