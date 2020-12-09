Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Tooling
Observations/Thoughts
- Monads and GATs in Nightly Rust
- Vanishing zeroes for geometric algebra in Rust
- On Generics and Associated Types
- Adaptive Request Concurrency. Resilient observability at scale.
- Rust compression libraries
- Rust makes cross compilation child's play
- Using the builder pattern to define test scenarios
- Measuring Memory Usage in Rust
- Saving time by switching users: Async support in Goose
- Why Rust is meant to replace C
Rust Walkthroughs
- Real-time video processing with Rust, FFmpeg and OpenCV
- Merge k sorted arrays in Rust
- Make A Language - Part Thirteen: Whitespace & Events
- Unit-testing a console app (a text editor)
- Rust and Async (on embedded devices)
- Avoiding Duplicating Strings in Rust
- OS in Rust: Custom target to build kernel for bare metal: Part-3
- OS in Rust: Building kernel for custom target: Part-4
- [video] Introduction to Rust Part 2
Project Updates
Miscellaneous
- Safe Interoperability between Rust and C++ with CXX
- Expanding Fuchsia's open source model
- Miri can now detect data races
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is breadx, a X-windows protocol implementation in 100% safe and mutex-free Rust.
Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Updates from Rust Core
279 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add wasm32 support to inline asm
- improve attribute message error spans
- chalk: always relate with Invariant to non-General inference vars
- fix perf regression caused by match exhaustiveness split
- pass around Symbols instead of Idents in doctree
- tweak diagnostics on shadowing lifetimes/labels
- avoid panic_bounds_check in
fmt::write
- fix incorrect
io::Take's limit resulting from
io::copyspecialization
std::io: use sendfile for UnixStream
- cargo: slightly optimize `cargo vendor
- cargo: add "--workspace" to update command
- rustdoc: JSON backend experimental impl
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
- 2020-12-08: 0 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 1 Mixed
Triage done by @simulacrum.
See the full report for more.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- RFC: Plan to make core and std's panic identical
- RFC: Add
target_abiconfiguration
- added secret types rfc
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] rustdoc: stabilise --default-theme command line option
- [disposition: merge] Implement
From<char>for u64 and u128.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
unsafe_cell_get_mut
- [disposition: merge] Move
{f32,f64}::clampto core
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize all stable methods of
Ipv4Addr,
Ipv6Addrand
IpAddras const
- [disposition: merge] Acknowledge that
[CONST; N]is stable
- [disposition: merge] Deprecate atomic compare_and_swap method
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
core::slice::fill
- [disposition: close] Made matches! more useful by adding mapping support
- [disposition: merge] passes: prohibit invalid attrs on generic params
- [disposition: merge] stabilize deque_range
- [disposition: close] Apply
unused_doc_commentslint to inner items
- [disposition: merge] Rename
overlapping_patternslint
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize or_insert_with_key
- [disposition: close] Add built-in implementations of
Defaultfor function definition and…
- [disposition: merge] Mark
-1as an available niche for file descriptors
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize the Wake trait
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for map_ok and map_err method for
Poll<Option<Result<T, E>>>
New RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Upcoming Events
Online
- December 10, Stuttgart, DE - Hack & Learn - Directions for 2021 - Rust Community Stuttgart
- December 10, San Diego, CA, US - San Diego Rust December 2020 Tele-Meetup - San Diego Rust
- December 10, Washington, DC, US - How oso built a runtime reflection system for Rust—Rust DC
- December 15, Russia - Russian Rust Online Meetup
- December 16, Vancouver, BC, US - Are Results just Checked Exceptions? - Vancouver Rust
North America
Rust Jobs
- Software Engineer, Systems at PathAI (Boston, MA, US)
- Software Developer (Rust) at MeiliSearch (Remote)
- Backend Engineer - Rust at Kraken (Remote NA, SA, EMEA)
- Backend Engineer, Kraken Futures - Rust at Kraken (Remote)
- Rust Engineer, Desktop GUI - Cryptowatch at Kraken (Remote)
- Senior Backend Engineer - Rust at Kraken (Remote NA, SA, EMEA)
- Senior Banking Engineer - Rust at Kraken (Remote)
- Software Engineer - Trading Technology (Rust) at Kraken (Remote NA, SA, EMEA)
- Rust for Embedded Environments at Ockam (Remote)
- Messaging protocol architect in Elixir (and Rust) at Ockam (Remote)
- Senior Software Engineer (Rust & C++) at NZXT (Remote)
- Embedded Firmware Engineer in C & Rust at Astropad (Remote, US)
Quote of the Week
Writing rust for me is a gradual process of the compiler patiently guiding me towards the program I should have written in the first place, and at the end I take all the credit.
Thanks to Joshua Nelson for the suggestion.
