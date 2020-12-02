Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
No project updates this week.
Official
Newsletters
Tooling
Observations/Thoughts
- Rust Continuous Delivery
- Why doesn't Rust's BTreeMap have a with_capacity() method?
- Why using WebAssembly and Rust together improves Node.js performance
- lib-ruby-parser
- Understanding Partial Moves in Rust
- Error Handling is Hard
- Scalable Benchmarking with Rust Streams
- I rewrote 10k lines of JS into Rust over the last month. Here's a write up about it
Rust Walkthroughs
- References in Rust
- OS in Rust: Building kernel for custom target: Part-4
- Writing Rust the Elixer way
- Risp (in (Rust) (Lisp))
- Props and Nested Components with Yes
- Using Selenium with Rust
- Rocket Tutorial 04: Data Persistency and Rocket (with MongoDB)
- The Little Book of Rust Macros
- [series] Futures Explained in 200 Lines of Rust
- [video] Demo: 🦀️ Building a runtime reflection system for Rust
- [video] Sapling livestream 5 - Deleting Code
Miscellaneous
- Why scientists are turning to Rust
- Pijul - The Mathematically Sound Version Control System Written In Rust
- Amazon: We're hiring software engineers who know programming language Rust
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is kira, a library for expressive game audio with many bells and whistles (pardon the pun).
Thanks to Alexis Bourget for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
289 pull requests were merged in the last week
- upgrade the coverage map to Version 4
- allow using generic trait methods in
const fn
- allow Trait inheritance with cycles on associated types
- do not visit
ForeignItemReffor HIR indexing and validation
- only create
OnDiskCachein incremental compilation mode
- cache pretty-print/retokenize result to avoid compile time blowup
- stabilize
const_int_pow
- compiler-builtins: fix division on SPARC
- libtest: print the total time taken to execute a test suite
- accept '!' in intra-doc links
- cleanup more of rustdoc
- bindgen: struct_layout: fix field offset computation for packed(n) structs
- miri: add simple data-race detector
- clippy: add
suspicious_operation_groupingslint
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
- 2020-11-24: 1 Regression, 2 Improvements, 2 mixed
This week saw landing of #79237 which by itself provides no wins but opens the door to support for split debuginfo on macOS. This'll eventually show huge wins as we can likely avoid re-collecting debuginfo while retaining support for lldb and Rust backtraces. #79361 tracks the stabilization of the rustc flag, but the precise rollout to stable users is not yet 100% clear.
Triage done by @jyn514 and @simulacrum.
4 regressions, 4 improvements, 2 mixed results. 5 of them in rollups.
See the full report for more.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
Tracking Issues & PRs
- Use true previous lint level when detecting overriden forbids
- Apply
unused_doc_commentslint to inner items
- remove this weird special case from promotion
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- December 2, Johannesburg, ZA - Monthly Joburg Rust Chat - Johannesburg Rust Meetup
- December 2, Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy.rs - with Social Distancing - Indy Rust
- December 8, Saarbücken, Saarland, DE - Meetup: 6u16 (virtual) - Rust Saar
- December 8, Stuttgart, DE - TALK: Running Multi-Module Heterogenous WASM Assemblies - Rust Community Stuttgart
- December 8, Seattle, WA, US - Monthly meetup - Seattle Rust Meetup
- December 10, Stuttgart, DE - Hack & Learn - Directions for 2021 - Rust Community Stuttgart
- December 10, San Diego, CA, US - San Diego Rust December 2020 Tele-Meetup - San Diego Rust
North America
- December 9, Atlanta, GA, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans - Rust Atlanta
- December 10, Provo, UT, US - Mob Programming: Add
--tree -dto
lsd
Asia Pacific
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
Several Engineering Positions - Dfinity - (San Francisco, Palo Alto, Zurich)
Quote of the Week
Let’s be clear: We understand that we are net beneficiaries of the exceptional work that others have done to make Rust thrive. AWS didn’t start Rust or make it the success that it is today, but we’d like to contribute to its future success.
– Matt Asay on the AWS Open Source blog
Thanks to Alice Ryhl for the suggestion.
